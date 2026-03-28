Tom Brady gives Atlanta Falcons three twenty-eight memory loss

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady is once again using a specific date on the calendar to deliver a blunt assessment of his former opponent’s most devastating setback. On Friday, Brady took to social media to celebrate an unofficial holiday among New England Patriots fans, commemorating a historic milestone: the record-breaking comeback from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The legendary quarterback’s competitive drive was on full display in an Instagram Story. While participating in an autograph signing session for Fanatics, Brady held a black Falcons replica helmet and leaned into the viral joke. Feigning amnesia, he asked, “What happened? I don’t quite remember 3-28 ." He then linked up with his former teammate, tagging Julian Edelman and asking him to “refresh my memory."

Initially, Brady ignored the helmet, saying, “What?" in the clip. He then jokingly took the helmet back and said, “Yeah, I’ll sign that in black,” before completing the signature. The playful jab highlights a vintage performance from Feb. 5, 2017, when the Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit to secure a 34-28 victory at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

“There were a lot of plays," Brady said in the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy. “Coach talks about how you never know which play it’s going to be in the Super Bowl. There were probably 30 of them tonight. Any one of those would have been different, the outcome would have been different."

Once upon a time, New England trailed 21-3 at halftime after Robert Alford returned a Brady interception 82 yards for a touchdown. Atlanta extended the lead to 28-3 in the third quarter. With their backs against the wall, the Patriots needed an inspired effort to secure the Lombardi trophy.

Brady began the rally by finding running back James White for a 5-yard touchdown. Down the stretch, defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Dont’a Hightower brought relentless intensity. Hightower delivered a strip sack on Matt Ryan, forcing a turnover that provided a spark.

The Patriots started their final regulation drive from their own 9-yard line. Edelman kept the drive alive with a dazzling 23-yard circus catch, bobbling the ball off a defender’s ankle before securing it. White then scored on a 1-yard run, and Brady completed a two-point pass to Danny Amendola to tie the game at 28-28.

In the first overtime in Super Bowl history, the Patriots won the coin toss and executed their game plan without fail. White powered into the end zone on a 2-yard run to seal the hard-fought victory. Brady earned Super Bowl MVP honors, cementing his legacy with a record 466 passing yards.