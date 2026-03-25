Mistakes continue to hound Golden Knights against Jets

One step forward and two steps back for the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights continued their post-Olympic slump with a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Despite being the better team in the first period, the Golden Knights would be the ones to fall behind. With two and a half minutes to go, Jets forward and Vegas nemesis Kyle Connor would fire a one-timer from a Josh Morrissey pass to beat Adin Hill and break the ice on a hotly-contested game.

In the second period, however, the Jets would come out firing early. A Shea Theodore turnover on a breakout play would lead to a rush finished by Alex Iafallo, and the Jets took a 2-0 lead despite the Golden Knights dominating possession to that point.

Another mistake on defense would lead to another odd-man rush finished by Cole Perfetti two minutes later, and the Golden Knights found themselves staring down a 3-0 deficit once again.

An attempted rally would start halfway through the second period. While the first power play unit continued to struggle, the second unit would score for the third consecutive game. This time, Colton Sissons would get his first power play goal since the 2023-24 season by tipping in a Rasmus Andersson shot, putting the Golden Knights on the board.

Ultimately, the Golden Knights would be unable to accomplish anything in the third, falling 4-1 after Mark Scheifele completed the Gordie Howe hat trick with an empty net goal.

With playoffs still far from a certainty, the Golden Knights return to Vegas for a game with massive playoff implications against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.