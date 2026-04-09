NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 9 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our NHL best bets for April 9!

Where to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens

Stadium: Bell Centre

Location: Montreal, QC

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens Betting Odds

Spread: TB -1.5 (+190) | MTL +1.5 (-265)

Total: Over 6.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: TB -120 | MTL +100

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens Kalshi Odds

Chance: TB 52% | MTL 48%

TB 52% | MTL 48% Spread: TB -1.5 Yes 31¢ | No 70¢

TB -1.5 Yes 31¢ | No 70¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 49¢ | No 52¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

NHL schedule makers couldn’t have come up with a more dramatic finish. The Tampa Bay Lightning, Buffalo Sabres, and Montreal Canadiens are battling it out for top spot in the division, and the Lightning just so happen to be wrapping up a northeastern road trip against those same teams. They dropped Monday’s clash with the Sabres, and we’re betting on a similar outcome versus the Habs.

Tampa Bay’s metrics have taken a hit recently. After ratcheting up production for the better part of two weeks, the Bolts have come back down to earth with their latest efforts. From March 17 to April 2, the Lightning had the third-best expected goals-for percentage in the league (61.1%), elevating their production metrics beyond sustainable levels. In the three games since then, they have been outplayed in two of three, recording nine or fewer high-danger chances in each contest and failing to outchance any of those opponents.

The Canadiens are trending in the opposite direction. They struggled through some lopsided efforts late in March, but have started fresh in April. The Habs have outplayed three of their last four opponents, recording 10 quality chances in two of their last three. That increased production has not yet translated into more scoring, with Montreal held to two goals at five-on-five over the three-game stretch. Naturally, we predict an increase in output over the coming games.

Montreal has two significant advantages that aren’t captured in the betting market. Most notably, they have a superior analytics profile at the moment. Additionally, they are insulated on home ice against the Bolts midway through a four-game road trip, playing their third game in four nights. We’re using this spot to back the underdog Habs at home.

Best Bet: Canadiens +100

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Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues

Stadium: Enterprise Center

Location: St. Louis, MO

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 8:0 0 p.m. ET

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues Betting Odds

Spread: WPG +1.5 (-325) | STL -1.5 (+220)

Total: Over 5.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: WPG -110 | STL -110

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues Kalshi Odds

Chance: WPG 50% | STL 50%

WPG 50% | STL 50% Spread: WPG -1.5 Yes 28¢ | No 73¢

WPG -1.5 Yes 28¢ | No 73¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢

The Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues can’t both make the playoffs, and the loser of tonight’s intra-divisional tilt will likely be relegated to another long offseason of ‘what could have been.’ The betting market is this one lined as a pick’em, but the Jets’ chances of escaping with the win are much greater than implied.

St. Louis has been on a miraculous, if not untenable, run. The Blues are 12-3-3 since the start of March, elevating their metrics beyond normal range. With that, an inevitable collapse is impending, and we’re starting to see those signs in their recent game scores. The playoff hopefuls have given up 11 or more high-danger chances in three of four, with opponents averaging a hefty 11.8 per game. That should precipitate a massive swing in fortune to close out the campaign.

The Jets aren’t the same Presidents’ Trophy-winning team they were last year, but they have come close to recapturing that form to close out the campaign. They are 6-3-1 over their last 10, relying on Connor Hellebuyck to turn the tide. The Hart Trophy-winning netminder has posted a 90.2% save percentage over his last eight starts and 92.5% mark over his last two. In tandem with their 16 goals over their previous five contests, the Jets are primed to continue their late-season ascent in St. Louis.

The Blues are on the verge of collapse, and the Jets are clinging to their fading playoff aspirations. Defensive issues plague the hosts, and Hellebuyck will save the day for Winnipeg.

Best Bet: Jets -110

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs Utah Mammoth

Stadium: Delta Center

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Nashville Predators vs Utah Mammoth Betting Odds

Spread: NSH +1.5 (-180) | UTA -1.5 (+150)

Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-130)

(+110) | Under (-130) Moneyline: NSH +135 | UTA -155

Nashville Predators vs Utah Mammoth Kalshi Odds

Chance: NSH 40% | UTA 60%

NSH 40% | UTA 60% Spread: UTA -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 64¢

UTA -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 64¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 47¢ | No 55¢

The two Western Conference wild-card teams face off in Salt Lake City, a matchup that could have a profound impact on the playoff picture moving forward. The Nashville Predators and Utah Mammoth need as many points as possible as they try to fend off a litany of challengers beneath them. Based on our analysis, this could be too close for comfort for the Mammoth.

Utah’s offense has vaulted them into contention this season. But in reconciling output with production, they are overheating and are at risk of regression. The Mammoth have six or more goals in four straight, totaling 25 goals, but only 15 of those coming at five-on-five. More concerningly, they have a combined 41 high-danger chances over that stretch, recording nine or fewer in two of those contests. Assuredly, scoring will decrease as those metrics balance out over the coming games.

The Predators’ success is built on much more sustainable metrics. Nashville has dialed up the intensity, outplaying three of its past four opponents. Moreover, their increased scoring is grounded in robust production, averaging 10.8 high-danger and 24.3 scoring chances per game.

Scheduling may be a factor, but the Preds’ on-ice dominance is undeniable. They will give the Mammoth everything they can handle at home, in a game that will undoubtedly require overtime.

Best Bet: 60-Minute Tie +300

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 9, 2026

Canadiens +100

Jets -110

NSH-UTA 60-Minute Tie +300

There is no hockey tomorrow, so we’re taking full advantage of tonight’s slate. We’re grabbing a piece of the Canadiens and Jets on the moneyline, adding in a 60-minute tie in Utah.

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