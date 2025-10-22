Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 10 Unsigned NHL Free Agents

The 2025-26 season is underway, but there are still a handful of NHL-caliber free agents left unsigned. Check out our list of the top five remaining unsigned free agents.

1. Robby Fabbri

Previous Team: Anaheim Ducks

Age: 29 | Position: Center

2024-25 Stats: 44 GP | 8 G | 8 A | 16 PTS

Career Stats: 442 GP | 106 G | 110 A | 216 PTS

A veteran of 442 NHL games, Robby Fabbri failed to crack the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ lineup out of training camp. Now back on the open market, Fabbri should pop up on a few teams’ radars as they scramble to add depth scoring down the middle.

Predicted Landing Spot: St. Louis Blues

2. Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Previous Team: San Jose Sharks

Age: 38 | Position: Defense

2024-25 Stats: 27 GP | 1 G | 2 A | 3 PTS

Career Stats: 1,323 GP | 84 G | 295 A | 379 PTS

Formerly one of the top shutdown defensemen in the league, Marc-Edouard Vlasic saw declining metrics over the past few seasons. Granted, he was a victim of a poor San Jose Sharks team that asked too much of him without surrounding him with the requisite talent. It could take until the new year, but Vlasic isn’t done with the NHL yet.

Predicted Landing Spot: Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Andreas Athanasiou

Previous Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Age: 31 | Position: Center

2024-25 Stats: 8 GP | 1 G | 0 A | 1 PTS

Career Stats: 495 GP | 128 G | 118 A | 246 PTS

Andreas Athanasiou spent most of last season in the minors, but he still flashed his scoring touch throughout the campaign. The veteran center recorded 11 goals in 30 AHL games, and would be a welcome addition to any team looking for speed up the middle.

Predicted Landing Spot: Minnesota Wild

4. T.J. Brodie

Previous Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Age: 35 | Position: Defense

2024-25 Stats: 54 GP | 2 G | 8 A | 10 PTS

Career Stats: 962 GP | 58 G | 300 A | 358 PTS

T.J. Brodie remains a competent defender with elite offensive instincts. While he only mustered ten points with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, Brodie is only one season removed from a 26-point campaign. He may be in his twilight years, but several teams would benefit from his veteran presence on the blue line.

Predicted Landing Spot: Buffalo Sabres

5. Nicklas Backstrom

Previous Team: Washington Capitals

Age: 37 | Position: Center

2024-25 Stats: 0 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS

Career Stats: 1105 GP | 271 G | 762 A | 1033 PTS

After missing the entire 2024-25 campaign, Nicklas Backstrom signed in Sweden in an attempt to regain his NHL touch. The 1,000-point man has a proven track record, but injuries have prevented him from completing more than 61 games since 2018-19. A reunion with his former squad could be the only play he’s trying to make.

Predicted Landing Spot: Washington Capitals

6. Brock McGinn

Previous Team: Anaheim Ducks

Age: 31 | Position: Left Wing

2024-25 Stats: 26 GP | 4 G | 4 A | 8 PTS

Career Stats: 534 GP | 80 G | 78 A | 158 PTS

A veteran of 10 NHL seasons, Brock McGinn was used more sparingly over the past couple of seasons. The left winger appeared in just 26 games last season, bringing his two-year total up to 50. A former 16-goal scorer, several teams could be looking for his depth scoring abilities as the season progresses.

Predicted Landing Spot: Minnesota Wild

7. Ilya Samsonov

Team: Vegas Golden Knights

Age: 28 | Position: Goaltender

2024-25 Stats: 29 GP | 16 W | 9 L | 2 SO | 2.82 GAA | 89.1 SV%

Career Stats: 200 GP | 118 W | 48 L | 15 SO | 2.77 GAA | 90.2 SV%

Formerly a premier starting goalie, Ilya Samsonov has seen deteriorating metrics over the past couple of seasons. In 2024-25, he appeared in 29 games for the Golden Knights, but only produced an 89.1% save percentage. There are some teams in desperate need of goaltending help, and Samsonov could be one of the first netminders they turn to.

Predicted Landing Spot: Edmonton Oilers

8. Klim Kostin

Previous Team: San Jose Sharks

Age: 26 | Position: Center

2024-25 Stats: 35 GP | 1 G | 6 A | 7 PTS

Career Stats: 190 GP | 25 G | 28 A | 53 PTS

Klim Kostin’s best season was way back in 2022-23 with the Oilers. The centerman registered 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games, while benefitting from Edmonton’s elite offensive production. If paired with the right forwards, he could emerge as a solid depth scoring option in the middle-to-bottom six.

Predicted Landing Spot: Carolina Hurricanes

9. Oliver Kylington

Previous Team: Anaheim Ducks

Age: 28 | Position: Defense

2024-25 Stats: 6 GP | 0 G | 1 A | 1 PTS

Career Stats: 220 GP | 18 G | 42 A | 60 PTS

Failing to crack the Hurricanes’ roster out of training camp, Oliver Kylington returned to his native Sweden to start the 2025-26 campaign. Still, he could prove to be a valuable addition to a team’s backend. Kylington has a career rating of +60 and has shown flashes of offense throughout his career. Several playoff teams will likely be keeping an eye on him throughout the season.

Predicted Landing Spot: Vancouver Canucks

10. Tucker Poolman

Previous Team: Colorado Avalanche

Age: 32 | Position: Defense

2024-25 Stats: 0 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS

Career Stats: 163 GP | 6 G | 17 A | 23 PTS

Migraine issues have forced Tucker Poolman to the sidelines, but he could be a solid defensive depth option should his injuries resolve. Poolman has played the prototypical shutdown role throughout his career, often lining up against other teams’ premier scorers. If he gets a clean bill of health, several teams could inquire about his services.

Predicted Landing Spot: Chicago Blackhawks

