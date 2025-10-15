Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 5 Unsigned NHL Free Agents

‌



The 2025-26 NHL season is underway, but there are still a handful of NHL-caliber free agents left unsigned. Check out our list of the top five remaining unsigned free agents.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Carter Hart

Previous Team: Philadelphia Flyers

Age: 27 | Position: Goaltender

2024-25 Stats: 0 GP | 0 W | 0 L | 0 SO | N/A GAA | N/A SV%

Career Stats: 227 GP | 96 W | 93 L | 6 SO | 2.94 GAA | 90.6% SV%

Carter Hart is free to sign with an NHL team as of October 15, and it likely won’t be long before he finds his next landing spot. While several teams are in desperate need of a quality starting goaltender, the rich will get richer, with Hart predicted to sign with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Predicted Landing Spot: Vegas Golden Knights

2. Robby Fabbri

Previous Team: Anaheim Ducks

Age: 29 | Position: Center

2024-25 Stats: 44 GP | 8 G | 8 A | 16 PTS

Career Stats: 442 GP | 106 G | 110 A | 216 PTS

A veteran of 442 NHL games, Robby Fabbri failed to crack the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ lineup out of training camp. Now back on the open market, Fabbri should pop up on a few teams’ radars as they scramble to add depth scoring down the middle.

Predicted Landing Spot: St. Louis Blues

3. Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Previous Team: San Jose Sharks

Age: 38 | Position: Defense

2024-25 Stats: 27 GP | 1 G | 2 A | 3 PTS

Career Stats: 1,323 GP | 84 G | 295 A | 379 PTS

Formerly one of the top shutdown defensemen in the league, Marc-Edouard Vlasic saw declining metrics over the past few seasons. Granted, he was a victim of a poor San Jose Sharks team that asked too much of him without surrounding him with the requisite talent. It could take until the new year, but Vlasic isn’t done with the NHL yet.

Predicted Landing Spot: Toronto Maple Leafs

4. Andreas Athanasiou

Previous Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Age: 31 | Position: Center

2024-25 Stats: 8 GP | 1 G | 0 A | 1 PTS

Career Stats: 495 GP | 128 G | 118 A | 246 PTS

Andreas Athanasiou spent most of last season in the minors, but he still flashed his scoring touch throughout the campaign. The veteran center recorded 11 goals in 30 AHL games, and would be a welcome addition to any team looking for speed up the middle.

Predicted Landing Spot: Minnesota Wild

5. T.J. Brodie

Previous Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Age: 35 | Position: Defense

2024-25 Stats: 54 GP | 2 G | 8 A | 10 PTS

Career Stats: 962 GP | 58 G | 300 A | 358 PTS

T.J. Brodie remains a competent defender with elite offensive instincts. While he only mustered ten points with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, Brodie is only one season removed from a 26-point campaign. He may be in his twilight years, but several teams would benefit from his veteran presence on the blue line.

Predicted Landing Spot: Buffalo Sabres

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.