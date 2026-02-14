Winter Olympics 2026: Official Medal Count Tracker Updated Feb 14

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

As of 11:50 AM ET on Saturday, Norway has regained the lead over the host country, Italy, which remains at 18 medals.

Three new countries have earned medals over the past 24 hours: Brazil, Great Britain, and Kazakhstan, which won Gold medals to break through in Milan.

The United States is third on the leaderboard with a Milan-high eightsilver medals, accounting for half of their podium trips (16 medals).

We break down the Winter Olympics 2026 medal leaderboard with our tracker, ranking each country by the number of gold, silver, bronze, and total medals won in Italy.