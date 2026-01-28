Liverpool vs Qarabag FK Prediction, Odds & Betting Tips | UCL Matchday 8

The UEFA Champions League spotlight returns to Anfield as Liverpool welcomes Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK for a high-stakes league phase finale. While Arne Slot‘s men have been formidable in Europe, sitting fourth with 15 points, their domestic form has taken a hit after a damaging 3-2 loss to Bournemouth over the weekend. A victory tonight guarantees the Reds a direct path to the Round of 16, avoiding the treacherous playoff round.

Qarabag, the “Horsemen" of Baku, arrive as dangerous underdogs in 18th place. They have already proven their mettle this season with a home draw against Chelsea and a recent thriller victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. For the visitors, even a point at Anfield could be enough to secure a historic knockout-stage berth.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Qarabag

Arena: Anfield

Location: Liverpool, United Kingdom

Where to Watch: Paramount+; ViX (US)

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs Qarabag Betting Odds

Spread: LIV -2.5 (+115) | QAR +2.5 (-145)

Moneyline (3-way): LIV -650 | QAR +1400 | Draw +750

Total: Over 3.5 (+120) | Under 3.5 (-150)

Liverpool vs Qarabag Kalshi Odds

Chance: LIV 82.1% | QAR 7.4% | Tie 10.5%

Spread: LIV wins by over 2.5 goals: Yes (42¢) | No (58¢)

Total: Over 3.5 goals scored: Yes (44¢) | No (56¢)

Match Breakdown: Slot Seeks European Respite

Liverpool’s European campaign has been the antithesis of their domestic struggles. While they haven’t won a Premier League game in 2026, they are coming off a commanding 3-0 away win against Marseille on Matchday 7. Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai have been the catalysts in Europe, and Slot will rely on their clinical edge to dismantle a Qarabag side that has conceded 15 goals in seven European outings.

The Qarabag Threat: Gurban Gurbanov’s side is known for its resilience. They have managed 13 goals in the competition so far, often striking late. With Liverpool’s defense currently missing key personnel and having managed only two clean sheets in their last eight home games, the visitors will fancy their chances of finding the net at least once.

Anfield Fortress: Historically, Liverpool has been nearly invincible at home in the league phase, winning 16 straight home matches before a recent stumble against PSV. The atmosphere under the lights is expected to be electric as the fans look to push the team past their recent “Bournemouth hangover".

The Injury Report: Defensive Crisis for the Reds

Arne Slot faces a significant headache at the back, which may force a makeshift defensive line.

Liverpool Absences: Joe Gomez joined the long-term injury list this weekend after being forced off against Bournemouth. He joins Conor Bradley (knee surgery), Alexander Isak (leg fracture), and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) on the sidelines.

Qarabag Status: The visitors are relatively healthy, though they will miss the veteran leadership of Mustafazada in the heart of defense due to a late training knock.

Suspension Watch: Alexis Mac Allister for Liverpool will miss the first leg of the Round of 16 if he picks up a caution tonight.

