World Cup Trophy visits Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The World Cup Trophy went on display in Los Angeles this morning, as part of the buildup to the 2026 World Cup this summer.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola, as it is officially known, made its first stop in the United States at The Coke Studio at L.A. Live, in Downtown Los Angeles. After a globetrotting tour that began on January 3rd in Saudi Arabia, the trophy was unveiled before a gaggle of reporters and representatives shortly ahead of opening up to the public. An estimated 10,000 fans are expected to visit over the next day before the trophy continues on to Las Vegas, where it will be on display March 28th.

In a ceremony complete with video montages and superfluous pageantry, city representatives and corporate partners offered the usual platitudes and gratitudes before World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero officially unveiled the trophy itself. The former Italian striker said “seeing her [the trophy] is always a pleasure” and added that this year’s tournament was going to be “something special.”

With 79 days to go until the World Cup kicks off, the remainder of the tour will make its way through the United States and Canada before finally arriving in Mexico City in time for the opening match on June 11th.

The 13.5 pound, 18 karat gold trophy is on display at L.A. Live, and can be seen up close and in person through tomorrow.