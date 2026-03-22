LAFC makes history in scoreless draw with Austin FC

Despite having its four-game win streak to open the season come to an end, LAFC remained undefeated in a 0-0 draw with Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday evening. During the match, Los Angeles set a new MLS record, recording its fifth consecutive shutout to open a season.

“It’s very, very hard to play five games in MLS without conceding a goal," said LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos. “You can’t do that if you’re not a team that’s together and that has the right mentality."

It took another quality performance from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to help keep Austin off the board, extending a dominant start to the 2026 campaign for the 39-year-old. He made a clutch save in stoppage time to deny Myrto Uzuni of a dagger goal, leaping to his right and managing to deflect the ball.

That was the only shot on goal for Austin all evening, with L.A. also managing just one. Son Heung-min nearly found the go-ahead moment in the 86th minute, surging forward on a breakaway towards the net between Brendan Hines-Ike and Oleksandr Svatok.

At the last moment, Hines-Ike was able to clear the ball from behind and spoil the chance. Mark Delgado also had a late chance moments earlier, as his shot rang off the crossbar.

WHAT A LAST-DITCH TACKLE BY BRENDAN HINES-IKE ON SON HEUNG-MIN pic.twitter.com/983DdGJ27u — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 22, 2026

Austin thought it had scored the game’s first goal via Uzuni on a corner kick in the 63rd minute, but the point was wiped away after being ruled offside by VAR.

“I think with how the game ended, we actually had better chances than them," said LAFC defender Nkosi Tafari. “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, and I’m glad we could still get out of here with a point."

L.A. is now 7-0-2 across all competitions and 4-0-1 in MLS play. With the draw, they now hold an all-time record of 5-4-3 over Austin in the regular season.

The Black & Gold will look to earn its 10th consecutive unbeaten performance across all competitions on Saturday, April 4, against Orlando City after returning from the FIFA international break (March 23 to 31). Orlando has struggled to open the season, opening 1-4-0 through its first five matches.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT.