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SOCCER · 2 hours ago

Jónsdóttir pushes Angel City to 3-1 victory over Bay FC

Michelle Chavez

Host · Writer

Sveindís Jónsdóttir lifted Angel City to a 3-1 victory over Bay FC before 10,299 at PayPal Park on Saturday night. It’s ACFC’s first road win of 2026, bringing the club to a two-match winning streak following last week’s season opener

Jónsdóttir finished the night with two goals and one assist, earning her first Player of the Match designation for Angel City. The Icelandic forward scored less than three minutes in, outrunning Bay FC’s backline to shoot a left-footed ball from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. She was assisted by Kennedy Fuller with a through ball following a fast break.

“It’s all about timing,” Jónsdóttir said. “So, it’s good for me that I can be on full speed and get the ball, and then I know that I can score.”

Gisele Thompson doubled the score and netted her second NWSL goal in the 31st minute with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner off an assist by Jónsdóttir. 

Jónsdóttir scored her first brace in the 54th minute, heading home Evelyn Shores’ corner kick to make it 3-0. 

Although Taylor Huff got one back in the 56th minute, Bay FC couldn’t gain enough momentum to break past Angel City’s high press. Saturday’s performance is an example of the success head coach Alex Straus has sought since taking over last June. 

“Having Alex from preseason has been a huge step in the right direction for us,” said defender Emily Sams, who started and wore the captain’s armband on Saturday. “Just being able to work the whole preseason on what we want [and] the kind of team we want to be has been super helpful.”

“We created big chances,” Straus said. “That’s maybe a little bit different than last year. So we need to continue to do that. We need to execute like Sveindís did today.”

Savy King made her first start in a game, playing 82 minutes since undergoing heart surgery following a cardiac event during a game on May 9, 2025. Sarah Gorden broke the record for the most club appearances, playing her 73rd game on Saturday night. 

Angel City’s seven total goals scored against Bay FC and Chicago mark the club’s highest two-game mark since ACFC’s seven combined scores against the Houston Dash and Portland Thorns in October 2023.

ACFC returns to Los Angeles to host the Houston Dash at BMO Stadium on March 27. 

 

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