Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel’s MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/02)

Batter up! It’s MLB Dinger Tuesday over on FanDuel Sportsbook, and SportsGrid has your best home run bets ready for the occasion!

Leading off: San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames in the second game of a three-game series against the lowly Colorado Rockies.

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. SF Willy Adames (+330) @ Colorado Rockies

Adames launched his 26th home run of the season in yesterday’s victory over the Rockies.

in yesterday’s victory over the Rockies. The former Brewer has been on a tear, hitting .341 with seven home runs in his past 11 games .

. Across 105.1 IP , right-handed batters are slashing .306/.353/.501 with 19 home runs against Rockies left-handed starter Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.28 ERA) , a rate of 1.62 HR/9 .

, against Rockies left-handed starter , a rate of . Over his last seven starts , Freeland has surrendered ten home runs while posting a 5.50 ERA .

, Freeland has surrendered while posting a . Freeland is yielding a 43.9% hard-hit rate to RHBs .

. Adames has hit ten home runs in 137 at-bats against LHP this season, a strong 13.7 AB/HR .

this season, a strong . Adames boasts a .248 ISO against LHP .

. Adames is posting a 61.1% fly ball rate against LHP .

. Colorado’s bullpen has allowed an MLB-high 83 home runs and ranks 29th in ERA (5.24) .

and ranks . The Coors Field effect is in play.

2. ATH Tyler Soderstrom (+480) @ St. Louis Cardinals

Soderstrom has hit 23 home runs in 138 games this season , posting a .814 OPS .

, posting a . Across 71.2 IP , left-handed batters are slashing .279/.325/.505 with 15 home runs against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (6-10, 5.04 ERA) , a rate of 1.88 HR/9 .

, against Cardinals starter , a rate of . Over his last seven starts , Mikolas has posted a 4.59 ERA while giving up seven home runs .

, Mikolas has posted a . Mikolas is yielding a 47.3% fly ball rate to LHBs .

. Soderstrom is slugging .501 with a .223 ISO against right-handed pitching .

. Soderstrom boasts a 40.8% hard-hit rate against RHP.

