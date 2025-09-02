MLB: The Top 10 Teams Right Now
Host · Writer
10. Houston Astros
The Astros' starting pitching has been great, their bullpen has been lights out, and their lineup has exceeded expectations, even with all the injuries they have suffered. If Yordan Alvarez starts hitting like he can, he will be a huge boost.
MLB: The Top 10 Teams Right Now
With the stretch run at hand, these are the top 10 teams in MLB right now.
1. Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers are getting amazing starting pitching and production up and down their lineup. They have been the hottest team in the National League.
2. Detroit Tigers
The Tigers have a great rotation and are getting production from young hitters. They have a good chance to be the number one or two seed in the American League.
3. Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays have been playing great baseball for months now and lead the AL East.
4. Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies have a terrific lineup, great starting pitching, and plenty of arms in the pen. They are playing some of their best baseball right now despite losing Zack Wheeler for the remainder of the season.
5. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers hit a bit of a lull in early August but are back and track and currently have the top spot in the NL West.
6. Chicago Cubs
The offense is amazing, the starting pitching has been solid, and the bullpen has settled in nicely. The Cubs are chasing the Brewers in the NL Central.
7. New York Yankees
After some lengthy struggles, the Yankees have gotten hot at the right time and are in a position to grab the top Wild Card slot.
8. San Diego Padres
The Padres have been playing solid baseball all year, but the NL West is a tough division. They momentarily caught the Dodgers, but now have fallen a few games back. They're still a virtual lock for one of the Wild Card slots
9. Boston Red Sox
Lack of pitching depth might be a problem, but the Red Sox are dangerous offensively and seem to have a Wild Card slot nailed down, pending a huge slide
10. Houston Astros
The Astros' starting pitching has been great, their bullpen has been lights out, and their lineup has exceeded expectations, even with all the injuries they have suffered. If Yordan Alvarez starts hitting like he can, he will be a huge boost.
MLB: The Top 10 Teams Right Now
With the stretch run at hand, these are the top 10 teams in MLB right now.