MLB: Top 7 First Basemen in the 2025 Baseball Season
7. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
A depleted roster has contributed to regression in Atlanta’s offense numbers, but Matt Olson continues to hold his own. He’s on pace to end the season with 30 home runs and 90 RBI. Reaching this total would give him 30+ home runs and 90+ RBI for the fifth time in his career.
1. Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Pete Alonso has been consistent all season. He leads Major League first basemen in home runs, RBI, and slugging percentage. The Mets’ first baseman will keep New York in the hunt for the NL East division as they hold onto a Wild Card spot.
2. Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City first baseman has produced a breakout season in his second full year. One of the hottest hitters over the past month, Vinnie Pasquantino is second among MLB first basemen in home runs and RBI. Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. give the Royals two blossoming stars for the upcoming seasons.
3. Nick Kurtz, Athletics
Nick Kurtz has the inside track to the American League Rookie of the Year award. He took MLB by storm after receiving his call-up in late April and set a Major League record with the first four-homer game by a rookie. He’s on pace to end the season with 30 home runs, 85 RBI, and a .300/.400/.600 slash line.
4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been as good as any first baseman at driving in runs. He’s on pace for a fifth consecutive season with 25+ home runs and 90+ RBI. Vlad Jr. has been a key contributor to Toronto’s seasonal success.
5. Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs
The Cubs have been holding the top NL Wild Card spot after falling behind in their division. Michael Busch has been one of the team’s most consistent hitters in his second Major League season. He’s set career highs in home runs, RBI, and stolen bases while being on pace to end the season with 30 home runs and 90 RBI.
6. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
The dictionary’s definition of consistency would feature a picture of Freddie Freeman. Even in the latter stages of his career, he is a yearly lock to produce 20+ home runs, 80+ RBI, and a .300 batting average. The first baseman will play an important role in the Dodgers’ postseason success.
