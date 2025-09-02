MLB: Top 7 Catchers in the 2025 Baseball Season
Host · Writer
7. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
Alejandro Kirk has been one of the most consistent-hitting catchers this season, flirting with a .300 average since the start of the 2025 campaign. He’s on pace for career highs in hits, home runs, RBI, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. The Toronto catcher has been a vital part of the team's lead in the AL East.
1. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh leads MLB in home runs while leading MLB catchers in both home runs and RBI. This season has seen him set the single-season home run record by a catcher, and he is on pace to break Mickey Mantle’s single-season record of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter. Seattle’s slugging catcher will give Aaron Judge a run for the American League MVP.
2. Shea Langeliers, Athletics
Shea Langeliers has thrived in his fourth Major League season. He’s going to set a career high in home runs and runs scored, and is on pace for career highs in hits, RBI, total bases, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. The Athletics have their catcher of the future in Langeliers.
3. Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies
Hunter Goodman has produced since the start of the season, leading to his first All-Star appearance. His third Major League season has seen him set career highs in hits, home runs, RBI, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Hunter Goodman is the bright spot in what has been a dismal season for the Rockies.
4. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
One of the league’s best catchers since 2017, Salvador Perez continues to produce at 35 years old. He’s on pace for his second season with 30+ home runs and 90+ RBI. The Kansas City catcher will be an integral part of the Royals making the playoffs.
5. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
Will Smith has put together one of his best seasons. He’s on pace to set a new career-best slash line and leads MLB catchers in on-base percentage. Since 2021, Smith has averaged 22 home runs, 78 RBI, and a .256 batting average.
6. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers
The hottest-hitting catcher since the All-Star break, William Contreras has played a huge role in Milwaukee’s success. He’s been locked in at the plate and continues to drive in runs. He may fall short of last season’s 23 home runs and 92 RBI, but is on pace for the second-best season of his career.
7. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
Alejandro Kirk has been one of the most consistent-hitting catchers this season, flirting with a .300 average since the start of the 2025 campaign. He’s on pace for career highs in hits, home runs, RBI, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. The Toronto catcher has been a vital part of the team's lead in the AL East.
1. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh leads MLB in home runs while leading MLB catchers in both home runs and RBI. This season has seen him set the single-season home run record by a catcher, and he is on pace to break Mickey Mantle’s single-season record of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter. Seattle’s slugging catcher will give Aaron Judge a run for the American League MVP.