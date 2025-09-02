MLB: Top 7 Catchers in the 2025 Baseball Season

7. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk has been one of the most consistent-hitting catchers this season, flirting with a .300 average since the start of the 2025 campaign. He’s on pace for career highs in hits, home runs, RBI, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. The Toronto catcher has been a vital part of the team's lead in the AL East.