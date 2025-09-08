Live NowLive
MLB · 2 hours ago

MLB: American League Power Rankings

Host · Writer

  • 15. Chicago White Sox

    They are better than they were a year ago. That's a pretty low bar to reach. They do have some young talent that points to better days ahead.

  • 2. Detroit Tigers

    Great rotation and getting production from young hitters. They have a pretty comfortable lead in the AL Central.

  • 3. New York Yankees

    They were one of the worst teams in baseball for nearly two months but have caught fire recently and are holding onto a Wild Card spot for now, and just might catch Toronto in the AL East.

  • 4. Houston Astros

    They remain atop the AL West, despite treading water for the past month or so.

  • 5. Boston Red Sox

    They gained a ton of ground in both the AL East and Wild Card, and have rebounded after a rough couple of weeks. They are currently in possession of the second Wild Card slot but need to be more consistent if they want to hold on to it.

  • 6. Seattle Mariners

    Their starting pitching and bullpen are big strengths, and their lineup is much better after their trade deadline acquisitions. They are clinging to the third Wild Card slot at the moment.

  • 7. Kansas City Royals

    They struggled for much of the season but have played better recently and are nipping on the heels of the Mariners for the final Wild Card slot.

  • 8. Texas Rangers

    After a rough patch where it seemed like they were out of contention, the Rangers' recent hot streak has them Just 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card slot.

  • 9. Cleveland Guardians

    They were challenging for the last Wild Card slot, but have recently faltered and fallen behind the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.

  • 10. Tampa Bay Rays

    They have been playing better recently but are still three games back of the last Wild Card slot with four teams to leapfrog.

  • 11. Baltimore Orioles

    They have rebounded a bit from their terrible start to the season, but any improvement from here on out is nothing more than a moral victory.

  • 12. Los Angeles Angels

    The Angels competed for a little while, but seem to be treading water as an organization.

  • 13. Athletics

    They have some of the top young hitting in baseball, but they lack the quality pitching to be a truly competitive team.

  • 14. Minnesota Twins

    Other than a massive win streak earlier in the season, they have been mediocre at best. They've really fallen apart since their fire sale at the trade deadline. 

