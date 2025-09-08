MLB: American League Power Rankings
Host · Writer
15. Chicago White Sox
They are better than they were a year ago. That's a pretty low bar to reach. They do have some young talent that points to better days ahead.
1. Toronto Blue Jays
They have been playing great baseball and have control of the AL East for the time being.
2. Detroit Tigers
Great rotation and getting production from young hitters. They have a pretty comfortable lead in the AL Central.
3. New York Yankees
They were one of the worst teams in baseball for nearly two months but have caught fire recently and are holding onto a Wild Card spot for now, and just might catch Toronto in the AL East.
4. Houston Astros
They remain atop the AL West, despite treading water for the past month or so.
5. Boston Red Sox
They gained a ton of ground in both the AL East and Wild Card, and have rebounded after a rough couple of weeks. They are currently in possession of the second Wild Card slot but need to be more consistent if they want to hold on to it.
6. Seattle Mariners
Their starting pitching and bullpen are big strengths, and their lineup is much better after their trade deadline acquisitions. They are clinging to the third Wild Card slot at the moment.
7. Kansas City Royals
They struggled for much of the season but have played better recently and are nipping on the heels of the Mariners for the final Wild Card slot.
8. Texas Rangers
After a rough patch where it seemed like they were out of contention, the Rangers' recent hot streak has them Just 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card slot.
9. Cleveland Guardians
They were challenging for the last Wild Card slot, but have recently faltered and fallen behind the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.
10. Tampa Bay Rays
They have been playing better recently but are still three games back of the last Wild Card slot with four teams to leapfrog.
11. Baltimore Orioles
They have rebounded a bit from their terrible start to the season, but any improvement from here on out is nothing more than a moral victory.
12. Los Angeles Angels
The Angels competed for a little while, but seem to be treading water as an organization.
13. Athletics
They have some of the top young hitting in baseball, but they lack the quality pitching to be a truly competitive team.
14. Minnesota Twins
Other than a massive win streak earlier in the season, they have been mediocre at best. They've really fallen apart since their fire sale at the trade deadline.
15. Chicago White Sox
They are better than they were a year ago. That's a pretty low bar to reach. They do have some young talent that points to better days ahead.
1. Toronto Blue Jays
They have been playing great baseball and have control of the AL East for the time being.