MLB Home Run Props Today (9/03): Rafael Devers Among Best Bets

Looking to go yard with your MLB bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top home run picks to help you swing for the fences!

Let’s dive into today’s best long ball candidates:

1. SF Rafael Devers (+250) @ Colorado Rockies

Devers belted his 30 th home run of the season in last night’s victory over the Rockies, his third straight game leaving the yard .

in last night’s victory over the Rockies, his . The star DH/3B has been on a tear, slashing .315/.422/.741 with seven home runs in his last 15 games .

. Across 54.0 IP , left-handed batters are slashing .317/.388/.539 with ten home runs against Rockies starter German Marquez (3-12, 6.14 ERA), a rate of 1.67 HR/9 .

, against Rockies starter a rate of . Marquez has allowed at least one home run in six consecutive starts .

. Marquez is yielding a 43.0% hard-hit rate and a 41.7% fly ball rate to LHBs .

and a . Devers boasts a 44.6% hard-hit rate and a 40.3% fly ball rate against RHP .

and a . Devers is slugging .519 with a .251 ISO against RHP .

. Colorado’s bullpen has given up an MLB-high 86 home runs and ranks 29th in ERA (5.24) .

and ranks . The Coors Field effect is in play.

2. TEX Wyatt Langford (+400) @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Langford is tied for the team lead with 21 home runs in 118 games.

in 118 games. He has gone deep four times in his last 15 games , slashing .308/.433/.615 during that span .

, slashing . Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (10-13, 4.94 ERA) has surrendered 26 home runs this season, 15 coming to right-handed batters .

has surrendered this season, . Gallen is allowing 1.58 HR/9 to RHBs .

. Gallen is yielding a 40.3% hard-hit rate and a 39.3% fly ball rate to RHBs.

and a Langford boasts a 42.0% fly ball rate against right-handed pitching .

. Arizona’s bullpen has allowed 60 home runs this season (34 to RHBs) and ranks 26th in ERA (4.68).

