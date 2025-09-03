Live NowLive
MLB · 1 hour ago

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/03): Rafael Devers Among Best Bets

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


Looking to go yard with your MLB bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top home run picks to help you swing for the fences!

Let’s dive into today’s best long ball candidates:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. SF Rafael Devers (+250) @ Colorado Rockies

  • Devers belted his 30th home run of the season in last night’s victory over the Rockies, his third straight game leaving the yard.
  • The star DH/3B has been on a tear, slashing .315/.422/.741 with seven home runs in his last 15 games
  • Across 54.0 IP, left-handed batters are slashing .317/.388/.539 with ten home runs against Rockies starter German Marquez (3-12, 6.14 ERA), a rate of 1.67 HR/9.
  • Marquez has allowed at least one home run in six consecutive starts.
  • Marquez is yielding a 43.0% hard-hit rate and a 41.7% fly ball rate to LHBs.
  • Devers boasts a 44.6% hard-hit rate and a 40.3% fly ball rate against RHP.
  • Devers is slugging .519 with a .251 ISO against RHP.
  • Colorado’s bullpen has given up an MLB-high 86 home runs and ranks 29th in ERA (5.24).
  • The Coors Field effect is in play.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

2. TEX Wyatt Langford (+400) @ Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Langford is tied for the team lead with 21 home runs in 118 games.
  • He has gone deep four times in his last 15 games, slashing .308/.433/.615 during that span.
  • Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (10-13, 4.94 ERA) has surrendered 26 home runs this season, 15 coming to right-handed batters.
  • Gallen is allowing 1.58 HR/9 to RHBs.
  • Gallen is yielding a 40.3% hard-hit rate and a 39.3% fly ball rate to RHBs.
  • Langford boasts a 42.0% fly ball rate against right-handed pitching.
  • Arizona’s bullpen has allowed 60 home runs this season (34 to RHBs) and ranks 26th in ERA (4.68).

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

