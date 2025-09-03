MLB: Top 7 Shortstops in the 2025 Baseball Season
7. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Trea Turner’s torrid season continues, and he’s been one of MLB’s hottest hitters over the past month. The Philadelphia shortstop leads the team in hits, stolen bases, and doubles, and has been a key contributor to Philadelphia’s division lead. He is one of the players to watch as the playoffs start.
1. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. may fall short of his third consecutive 30 home run season, but he’s developing into one of the best shortstops in MLB. He’s supplied Kansas City with runs batted in and stolen bases. If Kansas City reaches the playoffs, Witt Jr. will be the superstar who carried the team on his back.
2. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz has been in a slump for the past month, but is getting on base and increasing his stolen base total. He’s on pace for career-highs and is developing into a superstar. Cincinnati is still in the playoff hunt, and De La Cruz will be a major factor in the team reaching the postseason.
3. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette has meant more to his team than any other player this season. After a dismal 2024 season, Bichette has not only bounced back but is on pace for the second-best season of his career. Toronto has a slim lead in the division, and Bichette must continue producing for the Blue Jays to win the AL East.
4. Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks
Geraldo Perdomo’s breakout is one of the best stories of the 2025 season. He’s set career highs in hits, home runs, RBI, stolen bases, and OPS. He has done everything in his power to prove he was worth the extension Arizona gave him one day before Spring Training started.
5. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Sitting in the last NL Wild Card spot, the Mets are still in the hunt for the NL East crown, and Francisco Lindor has put together a great 2025 season. He continues to shine in his fifth season with New York and is on pace for a third consecutive season with 30 home runs and 90 RBI. Lindor’s playoff experience will be a huge boost to the Mets if they reach the playoffs.
6. Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox
Trevor Story has had his best season since 2021 and is positioned to win the MLB Comeback Player of the Year Award. He’s overcome two injury-plagued seasons, and his production has aided the Red Sox' hunt for the AL East division crown. If Boston reaches the playoffs, Story can be the story of the postseason, as it’s been seven years since he last saw postseason play.
