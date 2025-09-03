Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 5 hours ago

MLB: Top 7 Shortstops in the 2025 Baseball Season

Host · Writer

  • 7. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

    Trea Turner’s torrid season continues, and he’s been one of MLB’s hottest hitters over the past month. The Philadelphia shortstop leads the team in hits, stolen bases, and doubles, and has been a key contributor to Philadelphia’s division lead. He is one of the players to watch as the playoffs start.

  • 2. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

    Elly De La Cruz has been in a slump for the past month, but is getting on base and increasing his stolen base total. He’s on pace for career-highs and is developing into a superstar. Cincinnati is still in the playoff hunt, and De La Cruz will be a major factor in the team reaching the postseason.

  • 3. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

    Bo Bichette has meant more to his team than any other player this season. After a dismal 2024 season, Bichette has not only bounced back but is on pace for the second-best season of his career. Toronto has a slim lead in the division, and Bichette must continue producing for the Blue Jays to win the AL East.

  • 4. Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks

    Geraldo Perdomo’s breakout is one of the best stories of the 2025 season. He’s set career highs in hits, home runs, RBI, stolen bases, and OPS. He has done everything in his power to prove he was worth the extension Arizona gave him one day before Spring Training started.

  • 5. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

    Sitting in the last NL Wild Card spot, the Mets are still in the hunt for the NL East crown, and Francisco Lindor has put together a great 2025 season. He continues to shine in his fifth season with New York and is on pace for a third consecutive season with 30 home runs and 90 RBI. Lindor’s playoff experience will be a huge boost to the Mets if they reach the playoffs.

  • 6. Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

    Trevor Story has had his best season since 2021 and is positioned to win the MLB Comeback Player of the Year Award. He’s overcome two injury-plagued seasons, and his production has aided the Red Sox' hunt for the AL East division crown. If Boston reaches the playoffs, Story can be the story of the postseason, as it’s been seven years since he last saw postseason play.

  • 7. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

    Trea Turner’s torrid season continues, and he’s been one of MLB’s hottest hitters over the past month. The Philadelphia shortstop leads the team in hits, stolen bases, and doubles, and has been a key contributor to Philadelphia’s division lead. He is one of the players to watch as the playoffs start.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/03): Rafael Devers Among Best Bets

MLB · 3 hours ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Wednesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 3)

MLB · 3 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/03)

MLB · 4 hours ago

Paul Connor

2025 World Series Dark Horses: 5 MLB Teams to Bet On Now!

MLB · 5 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB: Top 7 Relief Pitcher for 2025 Baseball Season

MLB · 6 hours ago

Kyle Amore

MLB: Top 7 Third Basemen for the 2025 Baseball Season

MLB · 6 hours ago

Doug Anderson

MLB 3-Game Parlay | Yankees, Mariners, Cubs Picks and Best Bets Today

MLB · 1 day ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB on TBS: Yankees vs Astros +1435 Same Game Parlay (9/02)

MLB · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel's MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/02)

MLB · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Tuesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 2)

MLB · 1 day ago

Gabriel Santiago