MLB Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/03)

Wild Card Series

American League:



- Astros (Division Winner #3) vs. Mariners (WC3)

- Yankees (WC1) vs. Red Sox (WC2)

National League:

- Dodgers (Division Winner #3) vs. Mets (WC3)

- Cubs (WC1) vs. Padres (WC2)

