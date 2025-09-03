MLB Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/03)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Wild Card Series
American League:
- Astros (Division Winner #3) vs. Mariners (WC3)
- Yankees (WC1) vs. Red Sox (WC2)
National League:
- Dodgers (Division Winner #3) vs. Mets (WC3)
- Cubs (WC1) vs. Padres (WC2)
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
AL Division Winners
1. Toronto Blue Jays (East): 80-59
2. Detroit Tigers (Central): 80-60
3. Houston Astros (West): 76-63
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks
NL Division Winners
1. Milwaukee Brewers (Central): 85-54
2. Philadelphia Phillies (East): 80-58
3. Los Angeles Dodgers (West): 78-60
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
AL Wild Card
1. New York Yankees (77-61)
2. Boston Red Sox (78-62)
3. Seattle Mariners (73-66)
NL Wild Card
1. Chicago Cubs (80-59)
2. San Diego Padres (76-63)
3. New York Mets (75-64)
Wild Card Series
American League:
- Astros (Division Winner #3) vs. Mariners (WC3)
- Yankees (WC1) vs. Red Sox (WC2)
National League:
- Dodgers (Division Winner #3) vs. Mets (WC3)
- Cubs (WC1) vs. Padres (WC2)
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
AL Division Winners
1. Toronto Blue Jays (East): 80-59
2. Detroit Tigers (Central): 80-60
3. Houston Astros (West): 76-63
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks