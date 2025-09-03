Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 4 hours ago

MLB: Top 7 Relief Pitcher for 2025 Baseball Season

Host · Writer

  • 7. Emilio Pagan, Cincinnati Reds

    Emilio Pagan won the Cincinnati closer job early in the season and continues his strong production. He’s reached a career high in games saved and is on pace to finish with career-best marks in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts. His continued ninth-inning success will help the Reds in their chase for an NL Wild Card spot.

  • 2. Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners

    Andres Munoz has locked down the ninth inning, contributing to Seattle’s strong season and playoff push. This season, Munoz has received the most save chances in his career and has reached a career-high in saves. If he continues his current pace, the Mariners reliever will finish the season with a sub-1.70 ERA, sub-1.10 WHIP, 40+ saves, and 80+ strikeouts.

  • 3. Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox

    Aroldis Chapman is having a rejuvenated season. He’s posted his highest number of saves, lowest ERA, and best WHIP in four seasons. His ability to close out games has kept Boston in the playoff hunt for the entire season. Chapman is headed for his first 30+ save season since 2021.

  • 4. Edwin Diaz, New York Mets

    After missing the entire 2023 season, Edwin Diaz was back on the mound last season. He had to shake off some rust but managed to save 20 games. This season, he is in pre-injury form and having one of the top seasons of his career. He will continue playing a vital role as the Mets make their final push for a playoff spot.

  • 5. Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros

    Since 2019, it’s hard to name a better setup man than Houston’s Bryan Abreu. He’s been one of MLB’s best bullpen arms and is having a career year in 2025. Already on pace to finish with the best ERA, WHIP, and strikeout total of his career, Abreu is slated to take over Houston’s closer role while Josh Hader works his way back from a shoulder ailment.

  • 6. Randy Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants

    Randy Rodriguez came out of nowhere to become one of the best relief pitchers this season. He has been San Francisco’s most reliable bullpen arm and took over the closer role when the team dealt Camilo Doval. Rodriguez is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss an extended period, but his 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, four saves, 13 holds, and 120 strikeouts in 103 innings have earned him a place on this list.

