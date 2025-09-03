MLB: Top 7 Relief Pitcher for 2025 Baseball Season

6. Randy Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants

Randy Rodriguez came out of nowhere to become one of the best relief pitchers this season. He has been San Francisco’s most reliable bullpen arm and took over the closer role when the team dealt Camilo Doval. Rodriguez is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss an extended period, but his 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, four saves, 13 holds, and 120 strikeouts in 103 innings have earned him a place on this list.