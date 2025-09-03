MLB: Top 7 Third Basemen for the 2025 Baseball Season

5. Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals

If there were a question asking which player was the most underrated in 2025, the answer would be Kansas City’s Maikel Garcia. In his third season, Garcia has set career highs in hits, total bases, home runs, RBI, and OPS. The Royals are still players for the AL Central, and Garcia continuing to produce will only help their chances of at least clinching a Wild Card spot.