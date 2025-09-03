Live NowLive
MLB · 4 hours ago

MLB: Top 7 Third Basemen for the 2025 Baseball Season

Host · Writer

  • 7. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox

    Boston is in a fight for the AL East division, and Alex Bregman has been one of their top offensive performers this season. He’s missed time due to injury, but he quickly returned to his pre-injury production. His playoff experience will have a major impact on Boston’s postseason success.

  • 2. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

    Jose Ramirez has been the best third baseman over the last five seasons. He’s currently on pace to reach 30+ home runs, 90+ RBI, and 40+ stolen bases for the fourth time in his career. Cleveland is still in the hunt for an AL Wild Card spot, and Jose Ramirez has carried the offense the entire season.

  • 3. Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

    Tampa Bay has its superstar of the future in Junior Caminero. The 22-year-old is putting together a monster season, having already reached 30+ home runs and 90+ RBI. 2025 is his first full season, third season overall, and the Tampa Bay third baseman has the chance to reach 50 home runs and 115 RBI.

  • 4. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

    Manny Machado has produced Hall of Fame numbers during his career and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. He’s on pace for a fourth consecutive season with 30+ home runs and 90+ RBI. As San Diego continues to battle Los Angeles for the NL West division crown, Machado will play a crucial role in the Padres’ attempt to dethrone the Dodgers.

  • 5. Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals

    If there were a question asking which player was the most underrated in 2025, the answer would be Kansas City’s Maikel Garcia. In his third season, Garcia has set career highs in hits, total bases, home runs, RBI, and OPS. The Royals are still players for the AL Central, and Garcia continuing to produce will only help their chances of at least clinching a Wild Card spot.

  • 6. Addison Barger, Toronto Blue Jays

    The AthleticsNick Kurtz will win AL Rookie of the Year, but Toronto’s Addison Barger will finish in the top three. He’s performed admirably in his first full season and is on pace for 25 home runs and 80 RBI. If he continues to produce in the playoffs, Toronto could be a sneaky pick to reach the ALCS.

