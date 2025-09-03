2025 World Series Dark Horses: 5 MLB Teams to Bet On Now!

Toronto Blue Jays

World Series Odds: +1100

American League Winner Odds: +410

The Toronto Blue Jays lineup has been one of the steadiest forces in baseball. The Jays lead MLB in batting average (.268) by a comfortable margin and have been even hotter lately with a league-best .287 mark over the past month. They also pace the league in on-base percentage (.337). Toronto sits third in OPS (.766), behind only the mighty New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who only happen to have Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani crushing baseballs for them.

The advanced profile matches the surface stats: Toronto owns the league’s top expected batting average (.271), while placing fifth in xwOBA (.341) and sixth in xSLG (.443). That combination of contact skills and power efficiency makes the Jays a lineup built to score against any pitching staff come October.

Speaking of pitching staffs, Toronto may have the most experienced rotation in baseball. Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Shane Bieber have years of MLB service, playoff time and Cy Youngs between them.

While the bullpen is a little shaky, Toronto has an elite combination of starting pitching and offense that will profile well in the postseason. At better than 10-to-1, it's a play I'm comfortable laying down.