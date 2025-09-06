Live NowLive
MLB · 2 hours ago

MLB Playoff Picture: American League and National League Races

Host · Writer

  • National League Wild Card 3: Mets

    The New York Mets have been up and down lately but they still have a four-game buffer for the final Wild Card slot

  • American League 2: Tigers

    The Detroit Tigers have not been playing their best and have lost 7 of their last 10. They still have a huge lead in their division and have all but locked up a playoff slot.

  • American League 3: Astros

    The Houston Astros have been struggling and need to get things going, or they will fall into a Wild Card spot.

  • National League 1: Brewers

    The Milwaukee Brewers have been the best team in baseball for nearly two months.

  • National League 2: Phillies

    The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing great and have a six-game  lead in the NL East.

  • National League 3: Dodgers

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are not playing their best but have a two-game lead in the NL West.

  • American League Wild Card 1: Yankees

    It was a rough two months for the New York Yankees but they've won 8 of their last 10 and have a small lead for the top AL Wild Card spot. 

  • American League Wild Card 2: Red Sox

    The Boston Red Sox are in the second Wild Card Slot and they've won 7 of their last 10, opening up a 4.5-game lead for the second Wild Card slot.

  • American League Wild Card 3: Mariners 

    The Seattle Mariners only have a 1.5-game lead for the third Wild Card spot, but could very well win the AL West division. 

  • National League Wild Card 1: Cubs

    Tthe Chicago Cubs continue to lag behind the Brewers in the NL Central but do have a nice four-game buffer for the top Wild Card spot.

  • National League Wild Card 2: Padres

    The San Diego Padres just lost the top spot in the NL West, but appear to be locks for the postseason even if they don't get it back.

