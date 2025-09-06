MLB Playoff Picture: American League and National League Races
Host · Writer
National League Wild Card 3: Mets
The New York Mets have been up and down lately but they still have a four-game buffer for the final Wild Card slot
American League 1: Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are playing well and have a small buffer in the AL East. They have also overtake the Tigers for the top spot in the AL.
American League 2: Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have not been playing their best and have lost 7 of their last 10. They still have a huge lead in their division and have all but locked up a playoff slot.
American League 3: Astros
The Houston Astros have been struggling and need to get things going, or they will fall into a Wild Card spot.
National League 1: Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have been the best team in baseball for nearly two months.
National League 2: Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing great and have a six-game lead in the NL East.
National League 3: Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not playing their best but have a two-game lead in the NL West.
American League Wild Card 1: Yankees
It was a rough two months for the New York Yankees but they've won 8 of their last 10 and have a small lead for the top AL Wild Card spot.
American League Wild Card 2: Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are in the second Wild Card Slot and they've won 7 of their last 10, opening up a 4.5-game lead for the second Wild Card slot.
American League Wild Card 3: Mariners
The Seattle Mariners only have a 1.5-game lead for the third Wild Card spot, but could very well win the AL West division.
National League Wild Card 1: Cubs
Tthe Chicago Cubs continue to lag behind the Brewers in the NL Central but do have a nice four-game buffer for the top Wild Card spot.
National League Wild Card 2: Padres
The San Diego Padres just lost the top spot in the NL West, but appear to be locks for the postseason even if they don't get it back.
National League Wild Card 3: Mets
The New York Mets have been up and down lately but they still have a four-game buffer for the final Wild Card slot
American League 1: Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are playing well and have a small buffer in the AL East. They have also overtake the Tigers for the top spot in the AL.