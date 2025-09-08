Live NowLive
MLB · 2 hours ago

MLB: National League Power Rankings

Host · Writer

  • 15. Colorado Rockies

    It has been a disastrous season in the Rocky Mountains.

  • 2. Philadelphia Phillies

    They have a terrific lineup, great starting pitching, and plenty of arms in the pen.

  • 3. Chicago Cubs

    The offense is amazing, the starting pitching has been solid, and the bullpen has settled in nicely. They've been up and down lately and can't seem to gain ground on the Milwaukee Brewers.

     

  • 4. Los Angeles Dodgers

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again a top team in the league. Their lineup is elite, and they have been getting healthier.

  • 5. San Diego Padres

    They have been playing solid baseball all year and had a great trade deadline. They are behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, but are comfortably in an NL Wild Card spot even if they fall back a bit.

  • 6. New York Mets

    They were already a great team, and they had one of the better trade deadlines. They have a four-game lead for the final Wild Card slot.

  • 7. San Francisco Giants

    After being seemingly out of contention, they've won eight of their last 10 and are clinging to hopes of grabbing the final Wild Card Slot.

  • 8. Arizona Diamondbacks

    They've been a pretty huge disappointment all season, but a hot streak has kept their Wild Card dreams aliv

  • 9. Cincinnati Reds

    They have good SP and a fun young lineup. They were contending for the final Wild Card slot but losing seven of their last 10 has not done them any favors.

  • 10. St. Louis Cardinals

    They were contending for a wild-card spot a month ago, but have sold off pieces and will go into the offseason looking to rebuild.

  • 11. Miami Marlins

    They had been one of the best teams in the league for much of June and July, but have since fallen back again and are all but out of playoff contention.

  • 12. Atlanta Braves

    They are an even bigger disappointment than the Arizona Diamondbacks.

  • 13. Pittsburgh Pirates

    Paul Skenes is incredible. Other than that, the Pittsburgh Pirates are pretty messy.

  • 14. Washington Nationals

    This is a very young team that is building toward something good, but they are still a few years away.

