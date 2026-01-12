MLB Free Agency: Projected Teams and Contracts for the Top 20 Players

20) Max Scherzer

Age in 2026 : 41

: 41 2025 Stats : 17 GS, 85 IP, 5.19 ERA, 4.99 FIP, 1.29 WHIP, 8.68 K/9

: 17 GS, 85 IP, 5.19 ERA, 4.99 FIP, 1.29 WHIP, 8.68 K/9 Contract Prediction: One-year, $10 million

One-year, $10 million Team Prediction: Detroit Tigers

Max Scherzer’s season ended on a far stronger note than it began, offering a reminder that even at this stage of his career, he can still rise to the moment. During the Blue Jays’ postseason run to the World Series, Scherzer delivered flashes of his old dominance, posting a 3.77 ERA across three starts. That performance stood in stark contrast to the 5.19 ERA he recorded during the regular season and reinforced the idea that his value is highest when the stakes are at their peak.

As he prepares to enter his age-41 season, durability remains the biggest concern. Injuries have become a recurring obstacle, but when Scherzer is physically right and able to lean on his slider, he remains capable of missing bats and navigating tough lineups. More importantly, his ability to elevate his performance in big moments should make him an appealing option for any contender seeking veteran upside.

The Detroit Tigers stand out as an especially logical fit. They have a clear need for rotation depth and offer Scherzer a legitimate chance to compete immediately. A return to Detroit, where he won his first Cy Young Award, would be a compelling storyline, but beyond nostalgia, his leadership could be invaluable to a club pushing to capitalize during what may be the final year of Tarik Skubal’s current window.

Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.