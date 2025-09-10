MLB Home Run Props Today (9/10): Josh Naylor Among Best Bets

‌



Looking to go yard with your MLB bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top home run picks to help you swing for the fences!

Let’s dive into today’s best long ball candidates:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. SEA Josh Naylor (+520) vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Naylor hit his 19th home run of the season in last night’s victory over the Cardinals.

in last night’s victory over the Cardinals. He is on a power surge , going deep in three of his past four games .

, going deep in . Across 30.1 innings , left-handed batters are slashing a robust .318/.364/.530 with six home runs against Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy (6-3, 4.68 ERA) , a rate of 1.78 HR/9 .

, are slashing a robust with against Cardinals starter , a rate of . McGreevy is yielding a 41.2% fly ball rate to LHBs.

2. MIA Jakob Marsee (+540) vs. Washington Nationals

The reigning NL Rookie of the Month , Marsee is slashing a red-hot .319/.391/.565 with five home runs in 38 games.

, Marsee is slashing a red-hot in 38 games. Nationals starter Jake Irvin (8-11, 5.71 ERA) has allowed 33 home runs this season, the second-most in MLB .

has allowed this season, the . Across 86.0 IP , left-handed batters are slashing .285/.353/.544 with 21 home runs against Irvin ( 2.20 HR/9 ).

, are slashing ( ). Irvin continues to struggle mightily , posting an abysmal 9.87 ERA and allowing ten home runs in his last seven starts .

, posting an abysmal and allowing . Irvin is yielding a 40.4% fly ball rate to LHBs .

. Washington’s bullpen has allowed the third-most home runs (75) and ranks dead last in ERA (5.35).

