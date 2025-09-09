MLB Best Bets Today: Tuesday’s Top 2 Betting Picks (September 9)

‌



There is no stopping us now. The MLB season and summer are fully underway, meaning there are betting opportunities every day between now and October. We’ve got you covered for Tuesday’s baseball schedule!

Ballpark: Petco Park

Petco Park Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Where to Watch: FDSNOH, SDPA, MLBN

FDSNOH, SDPA, MLBN Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Spread: SD -1.5 (+106) | Total: 7.5 (-120/-102)

SD -1.5 (+106) | 7.5 (-120/-102) Moneyline: CIN +164 | SD -196

The Cincinnati Reds are in Southern California this week to take on the San Diego Padres. For projected starters, expect to see fellow righties Zack Littell and Michael King on Tuesday.

King boasts a 3.33 FIP over 11 total starts this year. Across the way, Littell has been mediocre since coming over to Cincinnati. In six appearances, Littell has surrendered 19 runs along with eight homers.

The Padres have won each of their past three games despite recently stumbling in the standings. Last night, San Diego narrowly edged out the Reds, 4-3. With aspects as they are now, I believe the Friars are in a favorable spot to grab another victory at home.

San Diego has played to a 44-25 record at Petco Park in 2025. To up the ante, they have gone 37-32 ATS (53.6%) in home games. Conversely, Cincy has struggled on the road this season; they are currently slashing .240/.310/.383 in away contests.

With a little more to play for, I like the Padres to win in front of their fan base. I am also willing to take it further by playing San Diego on the run line; +106 odds (at FanDuel Sportsbook) is not bad pricing for this scenario.

Best Bet: Cardinals ML (-112)

Ballpark: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Where to Watch: NBCSBA, ARID

NBCSBA, ARID Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Spread: SF -1.5 (+152) | Total: 7.5 (-105/-115)

SF -1.5 (+152) | 7.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: ARI +118 | SF -138

Out in the NL West, we have two ball clubs that are both clinging to long-shot playoff hopes. The Arizona Diamondbacks are visiting the San Francisco Giants at picturesque Oracle Park. For Tuesday, RHP Zac Gallen and LHP Robbie Ray will toe the rubber.

Both sides here have played more positively as of late. The Giants have won seven of their past 10 contests while Arizona shows a 6-4 record in that same span. However, San Francisco’s lineup is particularly thriving; they have plated 7.83 runs per game since August 27.

I certainly respect the veteran pitchers in this divisional bid, but my prominent lean is on over 7.5 total runs. As noted, the Giants are hitting as well as they have all season. In the other dugout, the D-backs are tagged with a .737 team OPS, which is a top-three figure amongst the National League.

San Francisco and Arizona combined for 16 runs last night. Going against a short total, I think these familiar foes scrap out another over.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-105)

MLB Best Bets Tuesday’s Top Picks

Padres -1.5 (+106)

Giants-Diamondbacks Over 7.5 (-105)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the baseball diamond: play ball!

