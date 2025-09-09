Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 10 minutes ago

MLB: The Top 10 Teams Right Now

Host · Writer

  • 10. Houston Astros

    The Astros' starting pitching has been great, their bullpen has been lights out, and their lineup has exceeded expectations, even with all the injuries they have suffered. If Yordan Alvarez starts hitting like he can, he will be a huge boost.

  • 1. Milwaukee Brewers

    The Brewers are getting amazing starting pitching and production up and down their lineup. They have been the hottest team in the National League.

  • 2. Philadelphia Phillies

    The Phillies have a terrific lineup, great starting pitching, and plenty of arms in the pen. They are playing some of their best baseball right now despite losing Zack Wheeler for the remainder of the season.

  • 3. Toronto Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been playing great baseball for months now and lead the AL East.

  • 4. Detroit Tigers

    The Tigers have a great rotation and are getting production from young hitters. They have a good chance to be the number one or two seed in the American League.

  • 5. Chicago Cubs

    The offense is amazing, the starting pitching has been solid, and the bullpen has settled in nicely. The Cubs are chasing the Brewers in the NL Central.

  • 6. New York Yankees

    After some lengthy struggles, the Yankees have gotten hot at the right time and are in a position to grab the top Wild Card slot and are just 2.0 games behind Toronto for the AL East lead.

  • 7. Los Angeles Dodgers

    The Dodgers have been up and down over the last month, but currently have the top spot in the NL West.

  • 8. Boston Red Sox

    Lack of pitching depth might be a problem, but the Red Sox are dangerous offensively and seem to have a Wild Card slot nailed down, pending a huge slide.

  • 9. San Diego Padres

    The Padres have been playing solid baseball all year, but the NL West is a tough division. They momentarily caught the Dodgers, and are now just one game back. They're still a virtual lock for one of the Wild Card slots.

  • 10. Houston Astros

    The Astros' starting pitching has been great, their bullpen has been lights out, and their lineup has exceeded expectations, even with all the injuries they have suffered. If Yordan Alvarez starts hitting like he can, he will be a huge boost.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Outfielders In The League

MLB · 24 hours ago

Kyle Amore

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Starting Pitchers of 2025

MLB · 24 hours ago

Kyle Amore

MLB: National League Power Rankings

MLB · 1 day ago

Doug Anderson

MLB: American League Power Rankings

MLB · 1 day ago

Doug Anderson

MLB on Fox: Astros vs Rangers Same Game Parlay Picks Today

MLB · 3 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Playoff Picture: American League and National League Races

MLB · 3 days ago

Doug Anderson

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/03): Rafael Devers Among Best Bets

MLB · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Wednesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 3)

MLB · 6 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/03)

MLB · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

2025 World Series Dark Horses: 5 MLB Teams to Bet On Now!

MLB · 6 days ago

Joe Cervenka