MLB: Ranking The Top 7 First Basemen Right Now
7. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Over the past three seasons, Olson has averaged 162 games played, 39 home runs, and 113 RBI. A strong finish to the season can see him reach 30 home runs and 90 RBI. Matt Olson has been a bright spot for an underachieving Atlanta team.
These are the top 7 first baseman in the MLB right n
1. Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Alonso continues his monster season, leading the first base power rankings. The New York Met leads MLB first basemen in home runs and RBI. Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Alonso has six straight seasons with 30+ home runs and 85+ RBI.
2. Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals
Pasquantino’s monster season sees him ranked second in home runs and RBI among MLB first basemen. He’s been on a tear the past month, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 29 runs. He’s a player to watch as the Royals chase a playoff spot.
3. Nick Kurtz, Athletics
Kurtz has played nearly 40 games fewer than the other first basemen in the top 10 power rankings, but has produced almost as many home runs and RBI. Averaging in his production over an extra 40 games would easily see him lead MLB first basemen in home runs and RBI during his rookie season. Will a full season in 2026 see him finish as the top MLB first baseman?
4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
A hot month has seen Guerrero Jr. add to his highly productive season. He continues to hit in key situations and is responsible for Toronto’s AL East division lead. Continued production will help the Blue Jays close out the season in first place.
5. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Freeman has been one of the most consistent hitters throughout his Major League career. He’s on pace to end the season with 25 home runs and 90 RBI, and should reach both barring a setback. Los Angeles will rely on his bat during the playoffs.
6. Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs
Busch is having a career year and is on pace for 30 home runs and 90 RBI. Chicago has seen an offensive decline following the All-Star Game, but Michael Busch continues to be one of the team’s consistent producers. The team will rely on his offensive production as they enter the playoffs.
