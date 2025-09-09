Live NowLive
MLB · 4 hours ago

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Catchers Right Now

Kyle Amore

Host · Writer

  • 7. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

    Alejandro Kirk is one of the few catchers with an OPS over 1.000 over the past two weeks. He’s produced all season and is headed for 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and 130 hits. Kirk has always been known as a catcher with a plus hit tool, and 2025 has been a career year for the Toronto catcher.

  • 2. Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies

    Hunter Goodman continues his breakout season with Colorado. The Rockies’ catcher is currently second among MLB catchers in RBI and a few home runs short of second place. He has a chance to reach 30 home runs and 100 RBI in the final three weeks of the season.

  • 3. Shea Langeliers, Athletics

    The Athletics have a handful of young, talented players, including Shea Langeliers. By season’s end, the Athletics’ catcher will reach 30+ home runs and 30+ doubles. His consistent season will see him enter 2026 as one of the best at the position.

     

  • 4. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

    Salvador Perez has cooled off the past few weeks, but he has a chance to reach 30 home runs and 90 RBI. His production will be vital as Kansas City makes a final push for a Wild Card spot. The Royals’ catcher turns 36 years old at the beginning of the 2026 season, but he continues to produce consistent numbers.

  • 5. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Will Smith is the only catcher other than Cal Raleigh with an OPS over .900. He’s been as consistent as it gets and will finish the season with fewer than 100 strikeouts. As the Dodgers enter the playoffs, Smith will be a key factor in the team’s offensive output.

  • 6. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

    The past two weeks have seen William Contreras produce four home runs, eight RBI, and a .953 OPS. He’s continued his offensive surge, and Milwaukee will ride the production into the playoffs. The catcher’s offensive output could be the difference in Milwaukee’s first-round playoff series.

