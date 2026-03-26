Opening Day Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Preview for 2026

When Joe Davis said on the Fox broadcast, “To beat the champ, you gotta knock ’em out!”, the two-time defending champions went into this winter hungry to design the roster for the three-peat.

Even before baseball’s top free agent Kyle Tucker decided to bounce from Chicago to L.A. on a short-term four-year, $240 million contract, and league-wide-considered best closer Edwin Diaz ditched the Mets for the champs, the moment the 2026 World Series futures market released everybody knew who would be number 1.

To have had executives and multiple players even outside your organization vehemently revere the Dodger quality and consistency we all have come to know is nothing short of special.

Players like Phillies’ star first basemen Bryce Harper have outwardly expressed their respect and admiration for the success the Dodgers have had as an organization on claiming they “run it the right way”.

As we peruse the 2026 betting menu for the Los Angeles Dodgers, we are frequently reminded why they are the current model franchise across the entire sport.

Win Total – Over/Under

LAD Over/Under: 103.5 wins (+100/-120)

I know I just gave them their flowers, which are rightfully deserved, but it is shocking BetMGM has their 2026 regular season win line set this astronomically high.

With parity across the league only increasing, even a team like the Dodgers isn’t a given to win 100 games, much less 104.

The last time any team won 100 games during the regular season was three years ago, and looking at LAD’s win total line from last year (104.5) compared to their finish (93 wins) this projection just feels high.

Playing in a division with the Colorado Rockies definitely helps, but taking the over on this line seems crazy even after winning back-to-back championships. The Dodgers can still have an exemplary regular season, win the division, and get a Wildcard bye in the playoffs while still falling short of the 104 win mark.

Dodgers National League West Odds: -700

Almost every baseball model has the Dodgers coasting to a NL West crown once again in 2026.

Objectively speaking, the -700 price BetMGM is giving the Dodgers to win the west is laughable, and presents way more risk than reward.

If anything, this line should be an indicator of just how dominant this roster truly is compared to the rest of the league. No other division in the entire sport has a betting favorite with this much of an edge over their competition, as the Padres sit at +800 behind them in 2nd.

Favorites for the Division, What About the National League?

Los Angeles Dodgers National League Winner: +115

At almost even-money you can take the Los Angeles Dodgers to once again win the National League Pennant.

Running laps around the field, the next closest team to Los Angeles is the New York Mets at +700. The field tightens quickly thereafter, with Philadelphia (+800), Chicago (+950), and Atlanta (+1000) all in the same neighborhood.

If LAD Return to the Fall Classic, What are the Odds of Hanging a 3rd Straight Banner?

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Winner: +220

It hasn’t been done since the New York Yankees in 2000, but BetMGM has the Los Angeles Dodgers favorited to three-peat as World Series champions for the first time in franchise history.

The next closest team to the Dodgers is the Yankees at +1000, but it should be emphasized how large of a favorite LAD is compared to all the other teams.

Through their +220 price, BetMGM is telling us at face value they are giving the Dodgers ~31.25% chance of winning the World Series in 2026. The Yankees have an implied probability of winning the World Series at ~9.09% which under normal circumstances would seem appealing, but not when you are roughly 20% of a bigger underdog than the favorites.

Will 2026 Add the 5th MVP Award to Ohtani’s Ledger?

Shohei Ohtani National League MVP Winner: -145

The unicorn of modern baseball is poised to embark on another campaign where he unequivocally is the favorite to take home the National League Most Valuable Player Award for the third straight time.

Considered by almost all baseball folks as the consensus 1.1 player in the sport, until Ohtani displays great decline in either ability to hit or pitch at a high level, there is no reason not to believe he shouldn’t the the preseason favorite to win NL MVP.

Juan Soto (+800) of the New York Mets is the next closest player to Ohtani in the MVP race.

Not the Favorites for NL Cy Young, but Close Enough.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto National League Cy Young Winner: +550

We’ve finally reached a future on the betting menu that the Los Angeles Dodgers do not lead the field in, albeit just barely.

Undeniably, Paul Skenes (+220) of the Pittsburgh Pirates is the favorite to win the award for the second straight season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto comes in just behind Skenes for the second best odds, ahead of Phillies ace Christopher Sanchez (+700) and Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale (+1100).

Do the Dodgers have a NL Rookie of the Year Candidate?

Alex Freeland National League ROTY Winner: +8000

Out of all the futures on the 2026 betting menu, National League Rookie of the Year is the one Dodgers future you probably cannot justify taking.

Although Freeland was informed he will be making the Dodgers opening day roster on March 22, given 80:1 odds he comes in at an extreme longshot in a stacked NL ROTY race.

Nolan McLean of the New York Mets is currently the favorite at +280, and Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin trails just behind at +400.

We Know They’re the Favorites, but Which Future Should we Target?

Shohei Ohtani National League MVP Winner: -145 ✅

Some might balk at the minus-money price BetMGM is setting for a MVP winner, but if you understand the circumstances it really makes sense.

As long as Shohei Ohtani posts a healthy season, something catastrophic would have to happen for him to not win the MVP award in 2026.

None of the advanced modeling projects a decline in any offensive or pitching production, and if Ohtani is able to do both successfully throughout the year others in the race would likely have to complete a historic feat to beat him out for MVP.

The -145 price will realistically only worsen as the season progresses, unless unforeseen events occur such as injury. At that point, I would advise against taking Ohtani to win the MVP because he will fall behind in counting stats which greatly impact voters decisions.

The post Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Preview for 2026 appeared first on Just Baseball.