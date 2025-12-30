NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Tuesday (December 30)

The NBA season is underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Tuesday’s slate.

Stadium: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds

Spread: PHI -1 (-110) | MEM +1 (-110)

PHI -1 (-110) | MEM +1 (-110) Total: Over 233.5 (-114) | Under (-106)

Over 233.5 (-114) | Under (-106) Moneyline: PHI -116 | MEM -102

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Kalshi Odds

Chance: PHI 50% | MEM 50%

PHI 50% | MEM 50% Spread: PHI -1.5 Yes (50¢) | No (50¢)

PHI -1.5 Yes (50¢) | No (50¢) Total: Over 233.5 Yes (51¢) | No (49¢)

To lead off the action, the Philadelphia 76ers (16-14) are in “Grind City" for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (15-17). In terms of transparency, the sportsbooks and prediction markets see this contest as a tight one.

In 2025, both the Sixers and Grizzlies rank in the middle of the NBA in most metrics. When it comes to scoring, Philadelphia lands 17th (115.7 PPG) on offense and 14th (115.6 PPG) on defense. Conversely, Memphis is listed 20th on offense (115.2) and 15th on defense (115.8 PPG).

Entering this bid, Philly has dropped three consecutive outings. The 76ers are now amid a five-city road trip, which could make it arduous to correct course. Across the court, Memphis has won seven of its past dozen games.

The Grizzlies (101.6 PACE) operate at a much faster tempo than the Sixers (99.3 PACE). Behind home cooking, I see Memphis dictating the style of play tonight. I also love the energy the FedExForum crowd regularly brings.

According to SportsGrid’s predictive model, the Grizzlies have a 52% chance of winning on Tuesday. ESPN Analytics echoes that same sentiment, yielding a 53.2% chance at victory for Memphis. Incidentally, I like the Grizz SU at home.

Best Bet: Grizzlies ML (-102)

Stadium: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds

Spread: DET -2.5 (-112) | LAL +2.5 (-108)

DET -2.5 (-112) | LAL +2.5 (-108) Total: Over 232.5 (-114) | Under (-106)

Over 232.5 (-114) | Under (-106) Moneyline: DET -144 | LAL +122

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers Kalshi Odds

Chance: DET 55% | LAL 45%

DET 55% | LAL 45% Spread: DET -3.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢)

DET -3.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢) Total: Over 234.5 Yes (48¢) | No (51¢)

For a meeting of two contenders from opposite conferences, the Detroit Pistons (24-8) are in Southern California tonight for a clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (20-10). Is there any chance that we are looking at a 2025-26 NBA Finals preview here?

At FanDuel, the Lakers are currently priced at +1700 to win the West, fifth in the market. From there, Detroit shows a five-to-one pricing to win the East, which is the third-shortest available listing.

The Pistons are motoring into LA after earning victories in seven of their past ten games. Detroit has been powered by sticky defense in 2025, holding opponents to just 112.9 PPG (fifth). That should make for an intriguing matchup with the Lakers’ efficient offense.

Los Angeles has produced 117.2 PPG while operating at a slower 98.8 PACE in the current campaign. This is a group as confident as you’ll find in the association, and after returning to the winner’s circle on Sunday, I believe the Lakeshow will come out in full force.

The Lakers are 17-10 (56.7%) ATS this season, which ranks among the top marks in 2025. With that, I will take the points on the home side here.

Best Bet: Lakers +2.5 (-108)

NBA Best Bets: December 30

Grizzlies ML (-102)

Lakers +2.5 (-108)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

