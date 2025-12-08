NBA Player Props Today: Monday’s Best Bets on Kalshi (Dec. 8)

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer.

With insights from our advanced model, here are two 5-star wagers you can make today on Kalshi.

Prop#1: MIN PF Julius Randle 20.5 Points (Yes, -113)

Opponent: vs. Phoenix Suns

SportsGrid Projection: 22.2 Points

Analysis:

Randle is averaging 23.0 points per game this season.

this season. The All-Star forward has cleared this line in back-to-back games , scoring 24 and 28 points , respectively.

, scoring , respectively. Randle scored exactly 20 points in the last meeting between these teams (Nov. 21), falling just a hook shy of this number despite taking only 13 shots .

. Phoenix’s defense struggles to travel, allowing 117.5 PPG on the road compared to 110.4 PPG at home.

Prop #2: IND PF Pascal Siakam 1.5 Made Threes (Yes, -117)

Opponent: vs. Sacramento Kings

SportsGrid Projection: 2.1

Analysis:

Siakam tied his season-high with five triples in Indiana’s last contest.

in Indiana’s last contest. He has knocked down at least two three-pointers in back-to-back games , shooting a sizzling 66.7% (8-of-12) from beyond the arc during that stretch.

, shooting a sizzling during that stretch. Sacramento ranks 27th in defensive efficiency and sits in the bottom half of the league in perimeter defense against opposing power forwards, offering Siakam plenty of clean looks from deep.

