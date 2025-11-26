NBA · 6 hours ago
NBA Player Props Today: Wednesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Nov. 26)
Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!
Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this busy nine-game slate.
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
1. PHX C Mark Williams to Record a Double Double (+150) @ Sacramento Kings
- Williams will return to the lineup after being held out of Monday’s contest due to right knee management.
- He is coming off a 14-point, 11-rebound performance in his last appearance.
- The 23-year-old has an excellent opportunity to make it two straight double-doubles against a Kings team that allows the third-most points and the fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
- Sacramento ranks 28th in offensive efficiency and 27th in defensive efficiency.
2. SAS PG De’Aaron Fox to Score 25+ Points (-102) @ Portland Trail Blazers
- Fox is on a strong run offensively, scoring at least 25 points in four consecutive games.
- He will continue to be the go-to scoring option with superstar Victor Wembanyama (calf) set to miss a fifth straight contest.
- Fox has been getting to the charity stripe at will, attempting a whopping 26 free throws in his last two games.
- Portland struggles to defend opposing point guards, allowing the second-most points per game to the position (28.9).
