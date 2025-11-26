NBA Player Props Today: Wednesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Nov. 26)

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this busy nine-game slate.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. PHX C Mark Williams to Record a Double Double (+150) @ Sacramento Kings

Williams will return to the lineup after being held out of Monday’s contest due to right knee management.

after being held out of Monday’s contest due to right knee management. He is coming off a 14-point, 11-rebound performance in his last appearance.

in his last appearance. The 23-year-old has an excellent opportunity to make it two straight double-doubles against a Kings team that allows the third-most points and the fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers .

against a Kings team that . Sacramento ranks 28th in offensive efficiency and 27th in defensive efficiency.

2. SAS PG De’Aaron Fox to Score 25+ Points (-102) @ Portland Trail Blazers

Fox is on a strong run offensively, scoring at least 25 points in four consecutive games .

. He will continue to be the go-to scoring option with superstar Victor Wembanyama (calf) set to miss a fifth straight contest .

with superstar . Fox has been getting to the charity stripe at will, attempting a whopping 26 free throws in his last two games .

. Portland struggles to defend opposing point guards, allowing the second-most points per game to the position (28.9).

