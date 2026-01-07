NBA Prediction Markets Movement & Wrap for Wednesday, January 7

Kalshi’s NBA board saw a clear split today: traders aggressively repriced Atlanta-related outcomes in opposite directions. Atlanta’s playoff qualification odds cratered, while the market simultaneously priced in a high likelihood of a Trae Young trade and even converged on a specific destination. That combination is the day’s defining storyline because it links team performance expectations directly to transaction risk, and it showed up with real volume.

The other theme was sharp, high-volume re-ranking in the West behind Oklahoma City. San Antonio’s Western Conference price jumped meaningfully on heavy flow, while several fringe playoff teams saw notable repricing.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Top movers that mattered

Trae Young trade markets took over the tape

Trae Young to be traded by Atlanta before February 6 surged from 57c to 84c (up 27c , +49.12%) on 3,489 contracts of 24-hour trading volume. The bid-ask is still relatively wide at 84c to 88c , suggesting the market is not done moving.

surged from 57c to (up , +49.12%) on of 24-hour trading volume. The bid-ask is still relatively wide at , suggesting the market is not done moving. In the linked destination market, Washington as Trae Young’s next team exploded from 3c to 68c (up 65c, +2400.0%) with 13,344 contracts traded in the last 24 hours. That is one of the largest single-day percentage moves on the entire board, and it came with real size, not just a thin print.

Atlanta’s playoff qualification odds collapsed

Atlanta’s playoff qualification odds fell from 59c to 52c (down 7c, -13.56%) with 6,087 contracts traded in the last 24 hours. The market is now two-sided at 52c to 54c, but the orderbook is thin near the top, which can amplify follow-through if more trade headlines hit.

Phoenix playoff odds ripped higher

Phoenix’s playoff qualification odds jumped from 63c to 71c (up 8c, +19.05%) on 187 contracts of 24-hour volume. Unlike some other movers, this one also shows meaningful depth on the yes side, including size posted at 69c and 71c, which can act as support if the market pulls back.

San Antonio’s West price moved with conviction and volume

San Antonio’s Western Conference title odds rose from 11c to 15c (up 4c, +36.36%) on a massive 10,323 contracts of 24-hour volume. The market is relatively tight at 15c to 16c, and the contract has considerable open interest, signaling this is a core position for many traders rather than a one-off reaction.

Chicago’s playoff price got cut hard

Chicago’s playoff qualification odds dropped from 23c to 15c (down 8c, -34.78%) on 436 contracts of 24-hour volume. The spread is 15c to 19c, wide enough to indicate uncertainty and potentially more volatility ahead.

Volume and orderbook highlights

Oklahoma City remains the liquidity center of the futures board. Oklahoma City’s championship odds traded 7,845 contracts in the last 24 hours and sit at 42c to 44c , while Oklahoma City’s Western Conference title odds traded 3,325 contracts and sit at 53c to 54c . Both are tight markets, consistent with high participation and efficient pricing.

Oklahoma City’s championship odds traded in the last 24 hours and sit at , while Oklahoma City’s Western Conference title odds traded and sit at . Both are tight markets, consistent with high participation and efficient pricing. The Lakers’ playoff market is still a volume magnet. Los Angeles’ playoff qualification odds are 87c to 91c after moving from 85 to 87 on the day (+5.88%), with 126 contracts traded in the last 24 hours and substantial total volume and open interest. Notably, the yes-side top-of-book depth is thin at 87c, which can create sharper jumps on incremental buying.

Los Angeles’ playoff qualification odds are after moving from 85 to 87 on the day (+5.88%), with traded in the last 24 hours and substantial total volume and open interest. Notably, the yes-side top-of-book depth is thin at 87c, which can create sharper jumps on incremental buying. Orlando’s playoff market saw meaningful two-way interest. Orlando’s playoff qualification odds slipped from 92c to 88c (down 4c from open to bid context, and -1.09% on the candlestick) but still traded 1,128 contracts in the last 24 hours. The no-side orderbook shows heavy size posted at 6c to 8c, suggesting active hedging or structured positioning.

Notable markets worth watching

The Atlanta bundle is not fully “arbed” by traders yet. Atlanta’s playoff qualification is 52c , while the market is simultaneously pricing a Young trade at 84c and Washington as his next team at 68c . Those can all be true, but the combination implies that traders expect a significant roster move without entirely collapsing Atlanta’s playoff chances. If the trade market stays bid, the playoff market may have more downside risk.

Atlanta’s playoff qualification is , while the market is simultaneously pricing a Young trade at and Washington as his next team at . Those can all be true, but the combination implies that traders expect a significant roster move without entirely collapsing Atlanta’s playoff chances. If the trade market stays bid, the playoff market may have more downside risk. Boston’s Eastern Conference title odds quietly strengthened. Boston is 18c to 21c to win the East after closing at 22c versus a 20c open (+10.0%), with 1,992 contracts traded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, New York’s Eastern Conference title odds fell to 24c to 26c from a 27c open (-11.11%) on 5,627 contracts of 24-hour volume, a meaningful rotation at the top of the East board.

Boston is to win the East after closing at 22c versus a 20c open (+10.0%), with traded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, New York’s Eastern Conference title odds fell to from a 27c open (-11.11%) on of 24-hour volume, a meaningful rotation at the top of the East board. Awards volatility is concentrated in a few names. The most significant award move by percentage among liquid names was Naz Reid for Sixth Man of the Year, with the candlestick moving from 12c to 24c (+183.33%). However, the current spread is wide at 24c to 35c, signaling uncertainty and potentially thin liquidity at the new level.

The Betting Edge

The market’s headline trade view is clear: Trae Young trade risk is being priced as likely (84c), and Washington is being treated as the leading destination (68c) , both on heavy volume.

, both on heavy volume. Atlanta’s playoff price is reacting, but not collapsing , leaving room for further repricing if trade probabilities remain elevated.

, leaving room for further repricing if trade probabilities remain elevated. In the West, San Antonio’s conference price jump on five-figure daily volume is the cleanest signal of sustained re-ranking rather than a small, illiquid blip.

Tomorrow’s key monitor is whether the Atlanta playoff market continues to leak in response to the still-bid trade complex, and whether San Antonio’s West momentum holds with continued high participation.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.