Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Wednesday’s Best Bets, Predictions

Following an exciting opening night, bettors are tasked with the first full slate of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Below are my top player prop bets for the action, part of SportsGrid’s daily recommendations.

1. MIL C Myles Turner OVER 15.5 Points (-102, FanDuel) vs. Washington Wizards

Turner is set for his official Bucks debut after signing a four-year, $107 million contract with Milwaukee in the offseason. The veteran steps into a dream matchup against a Wizards team that surrendered the most points per game to opposing centers last season.

Turner closed out the preseason strong, scoring 19 points in just 24 minutes while displaying good chemistry with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. I like his chances to get off to a strong start in his new threads.

2. MEM C Jock Landale 7+ Rebounds (+124, DraftKings) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Sticking with the big men, Landale started four preseason games for the Grizz, a clear indication that he’ll be getting the call at center this evening.

New Orleans struggled mightily on the glass in the 2024-25 season, particularly against centers, allowing the most rebounds per game to the position.

Landale averaged 3.3 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game last season and is in a good position to cash this prop, given the matchup and his expected increase in playing time.

