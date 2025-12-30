Tuesday’s Top NBA Player Props & Picks

Tonight’s NBA slate features several intriguing matchups. We have the 76ers taking on the Grizzlies, the Jazz facing the Celtics, the Pistons battling the Lakers, and the Kings vs. the Clippers. Here are five player props to consider when handicapping tonight’s slate.

Tyrese Maxey OVER 34.5 Points + Assists

Tyrese Maxey is putting together what is easily his best professional campaign to date. Coming off three straight losses and facing a checked-out Grizzlies squad, Maxey has a prime opportunity to add to his all-NBA case tonight. Averaging almost 31 PPG to go with seven assists, Maxey should see no issues reaching this number.

Derrick White OVER 3.5 Three Pointers Made

Attempting 7.5 threes per game this season, Derrick White never lacks confidence from behind the arc. White has developed into one of the more dangerous three-point shooters across the league, and this season has been no different. The Celtics face a lowly Jazz team tonight, which struggles to guard the perimeter. White should figure to see plenty of open looks from outside tonight, as he looks to rebound from a 2/10 showing from three in his last contest.

Jalen Duren OVER 10.5 Rebounds

Jalen Duren currently ranks fifth in the NBA at just under 11 rebounds per game, and has accumulated double digits on the glass in four of the Pistons’ previous five games. Outside of DeAndre Ayton, the Lakers do not offer much resistance in the paint, giving Duren a prime opportunity to clean up the glass tonight and hit his 10.5 rebounds prop.

LeBron James OVER 6.5 Assists

In his later years, LeBron James has taken on the role of running the offense, making passing his top priority. When the Lakers’ offense is flowing at its best, Luka Doncic is handling the scoring duties, while LeBron is using his advanced basketball IQ to set guys up for open shots. Facing the one seed in the Eastern Conference tonight, LeBron will undoubtedly look to distribute to Doncic and Austin Reaves, while opening up the rest of the offense. After all, he figures to show out on his 41st birthday.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 42.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Kawhi Leonard is having arguably his best scoring stretch since joining LA back in 2019. His last four games have featured scoring lines of 55, 28, 41, and 32 points, while also leading the team to four consecutive wins. Leonard is also averaging 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the season, respectively. Tyronn Lue will look to keep the ball in the hands of the two-time NBA Finals MVP and ride the hot hand as much as possible. If his recent form indicates anything, Leonard could hit this PRA line on points alone tonight.

