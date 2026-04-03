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NCAAB - WOMENS · 2 days ago

Lauren Betts shares her key to revenge match against Texas in Final Four

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

PHOENIX – The Bruins have punched their ticket to the Final Four and on Friday the next step to a national championship begins with a matchup against the powerhouse Texas Longhorns.

It’s a matchup that the Bruins have likely been looking for all season as they seek something that hasn’t been necessary against any other team they’ve faced: revenge.

The Longhorns delivered the Bruins their only loss of the season 76-65 on Nov. 26, 2025 and the Bruins haven’t lost since.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play Texas,” UCLA head coach Cori Close said. “I’m really confident in our team and how we’re going to be ready to compete. But, the bottom line is, you have to show up and play, be the best version of yourself under the things that are under your control and take care of business.”

It won’t be any easier for UCLA this time around than it was in November. The Longhorns have torn through the NCAA tournament, defeating all four of their past opponents by 20 points or more, including back to back 42-point victories in the rounds of 64 and 32 against Missouri State and Oregon, respectively. 

Lauren Betts’ response

The Longhorns’ biggest triumph in their November victory over the Bruins was their shutdown of senior center Lauren Betts. 

The Sacramento-2 Most Outstanding Player was held to just eight points against Texas the first time around while shooting 4-8 from the field. Her efficiency was there, but the physical, SEC-style defense that Texas implemented simply kept Betts from getting shot opportunities at all. 

That’s something that Betts is conscious of heading into Friday’s game and she’s determined not to let lightning, or Longhorns, strike twice. 

“I think the biggest difference, looking back at the film, is just creating opportunities to get the ball as much as I can. And I think just creating easier catches,” Betts said. They’re [Texas] a really amazing defensive team. And I think as the guards are getting pressured on the perimeter, [I’m] just trying to become so open that they just can’t not give me the ball. 

Tested against tough defense

The Bruins’ most recent game against Duke in the Elite Eight was their most recent test against a relentless opposing defense. The Blue Devils shut down driving lanes for guards like Kiki Rice throughout the game. But, UCLA’s bigs like Betts and graduate forward Angela Dugalic rose to the occasion and dominated inside the paint to pick up their struggling guards.

Should a similar situation arise against the Longhorns, UCLA will at least be battle tested and ready to even the score.

[I’m] just trying to help out my teammates as much as I can, because it’s not one person vs. Texas. It’s a full team,” Betts said. 

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