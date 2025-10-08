10 Bold Predictions for Week 7 of College Football

10. BYU Takes 1st Loss in Tucson

The BYU Cougars have been impressive thus far, starting the season 5-0 and winning four of their five games by double-digits. However, let's take a peek at who they have beaten: Portland State, Stanford, East Carolina, Colorado, and West Virginia. None of those teams is remotely good. Arizona isn't extraordinary, by any means, but the Wildcats are 4-1 and have an offense capable of putting up some points on a good BYU defense. The Cougars are unable to keep it going and reach 6-0, losing to Arizona in a close game and falling from the ranks of the unbeatens.

Week 7: BYU (-1.5) at Arizona

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.