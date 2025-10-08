2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections Into Week 7 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Holiday Bowl
January 2, 2026
Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars
BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200
BYU Odds to Make the CFP: +880
LA Bowl
December 13, 2025
Boise State Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Odds to Win the Big 12: +950
Cincinnati Odds to Make the CFP: +920
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +3000
Arizona Odds to Make the CFP: +2200
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Kansas Jayhawks vs. Clemson Tigers
Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: +2700
Kansas Odds to Make the CFP: OTB
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Houston Cougars
Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +8000
Independence Bowl
December 30, 2025
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1500
TCU Odds to Make the CFP: +1120
Alamo Bowl
December 30, 2025
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars
Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: +2000
Iowa State Odds to Make the CFP: +1400
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +700
Arizona State Odds to Make the CFP: +610

