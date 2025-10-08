Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

ESPN’s 12-Team College Football Playoff Projection Right Now

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • First Team Out G6: Old Dominion Monarchs

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 20.1%

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 86.9%

  • 3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 78.6%

  • 4 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 78.5%

  • 5 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 72.3%

  • 6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 71.1%

  • 7 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 66.8%

  • 8 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.7%

  • 9 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 53.1%

  • 10 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 45.5%

  • 11 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 38.9%

  • 12 Seed: Missouri Tigers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.7%

  • Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Oregon
    No. 3 Miami
    No. 4 Alabama

     

  • Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 5 Indiana
    No. 11 Memphis vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
    No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
    No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Georgia

  • First Team Out: Michigan Wolverines

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 32.3%

  • Next Team Out: Vanderbilt Commodores

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 31.2%

  • On the Bubble: LSU Tigers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.4%

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

