ESPN’s 12-Team College Football Playoff Projection Right Now
First Team Out G6: Old Dominion Monarchs
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 20.1%
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big 10 Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 89.6%
2 Seed: Oregon Ducks
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 86.9%
3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 78.6%
4 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 78.5%
5 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 72.3%
6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 71.1%
7 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 66.8%
8 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.7%
9 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 53.1%
10 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 45.5%
11 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 38.9%
12 Seed: Missouri Tigers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.7%
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Oregon
No. 3 Miami
No. 4 Alabama
No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 5 Indiana
No. 11 Memphis vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Georgia
First Team Out: Michigan Wolverines
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 32.3%
Next Team Out: Vanderbilt Commodores
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 31.2%
On the Bubble: LSU Tigers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.4%
