College Football: SEC Power Rankings After Week 6

Another season of college football has come and gone, with several SEC showdowns taking place in Week 6. Following a loaded slate of conference matchups, here’s a look at how each team in the SEC ranks.

1) Ole Miss Rebels

Week 6 Result: Bye

Ole Miss has risen to the top of the SEC in not only our Power Rankings, but in the AP Top 25 rankings as well. The Rebels look the part of a true contender. With emerging star Trinidad Chambliss under center, Lane Kiffin’s squad looks like a real threat to compete for a conference championship and make a push into the postseason.

2) Alabama Crimson Tide

Week 6 Result: Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 14

Alabama is coming off an impressive home win against Vanderbilt at home in Week 6. The Crimson Tide have continued to stack solid performances since their Week 1 struggles, and not only have they dug themselves out of the hole they dug, but Kalen DeBoer’s group looks poised to make a run to represent in the SEC in the College Football Playoffs.

3) Texas A&M Aggies

Week 6 Result: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 9

Texas A&M remains as one of the lone undefeated teams remaining in the SEC following their dominant win over Mississippi State on Saturday. The Aggies look like the team they hoped to be last year before injuries took their toll, and now, A&M has a chance to solidify itself as a top program in the conference moving forward, especially if they can stay on top following the tough stretch ahead.

4) Georgia Bulldogs

Week 6 Result: Georgia 35, Kentucky 14

Georgia entered Week 6 off a heartbreaking loss to Alabama. Looking to get back in the win column, the Bulldogs had a prime opportunity against a struggling program with Kentucky next on the schedule. UGA managed to knock off the Wildcats by three scores, and for that, Kirby Smart’s squad remains in the top five.

5) Oklahoma Sooners

Week 6 Result: Oklahoma 44, Kent State 0

Oklahoma remains undefeated following its blowout win over Kent State. Still, until John Mateer returns to the field healthy, it’s challenging to rank the Sooners above any of the other top teams in the SEC. Despite that, there’s no doubt that OU is a top team in the conference, and at their best, they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the nation.

6) LSU Tigers

Week 6 Result: Bye

LSU enters Week 7 following its bye week. Before that, Brian Kelly’s squad fell short in an SEC showdown against Ole Miss. The Tigers still have plenty of time to right the ship, but with a home matchup against South Carolina looming large, LSU’s season will be defined by its schedule ahead.

7) Tennessee Volunteers

Week 6 Result: Bye

Tennessee has impressed so far this season, especially considering the late quarterback change in the offseason for Josh Heupel’s Vols. The Volunteers have plenty of opportunities ahead to prove they’re a top contender in the SEC, but considering the amount of conference showdowns ahead, that stretch can make or break their playoff hopes.

8) Texas Longhorns

Week 6 Result: Florida 29, Texas 21

The Longhorns are coming off their second loss of the season against a Florida team whose struggles have put them among the biggest disappointments of the season. Texas dropping its second loss of the season is already a significant concern. Still, against a Gators team that many didn’t expect to keep this game close, it makes things even more challenging for Steve Sarkisian’s squad moving forward. Still, talent-wise, there’s no doubt that Texas is a top ten team in the SEC, but until they can find consistency, they’ll remain at No. 8.

9) Missouri Tigers

Week 6 Result: Bye

Missouri has consistently impressed up to this point in the season, and its undefeated record puts it in a strong position moving forward. The Tigers have a gauntlet ahead, but given their early success, there’s no way they can’t be considered among the top ten.

10) Vanderbilt Commodores

Week 6 Result: Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 14

Vanderbilt has talked plenty of trash up to this point of the season, and before Saturday, the Commodores had been able to back it up. Following Vandy’s loss against Alabama, it’ll be interesting to see how Clark Lea’s team responds. Will things unravel down the stretch like they did last season? Or will Vanderbilt respond and prove they are the contender in the SEC that they claim to be? Regardless, the Commodores have been a top ten team up to this point.

11) South Carolina Gamecocks

Week 6 Result: Bye

South Carolina entered the season with high expectations. Still, between injuries and struggles on the offensive line, the Gamecocks’ back-to-back losses put them in a challenging situation in a competitive conference race. However, with several ranked opponents ahead, Shane Beamer’s team has a chance to salvage its season, and it starts in Week 7 with a big showdown against LSU. There’s no doubt the Gamecocks have the talent to compete with any squad, and they’ll have the chance to prove it against the Tigers.

12) Auburn Tigers

Week 6 Result: Bye

Auburn’s undefeated season may be over, but considering how competitive the Tigers have been in every matchup, that alone has been a win, looking back at the Tigers of last year. Hugh Freeze has built a talented roster, and with a tough schedule ahead, we get the opportunity to see just how good they truly are.

13) Florida Gators

Week 6 Result: Florida 29, Texas 21

Florida came out of their bye week looking to prove that their start to the season doesn’t define the type of team they are. The Gators made a statement with a massive win over Texas, and while that was impressive, one win can’t propel them up the list. Although Billy Napier’s squad looked the part on Saturday, they’ll need to stack wins before they rise in the power rankings.

14) Mississippi State Bulldogs

Week 6 Result: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 9

Mississippi State had already exceeded all expectations with its four wins on the season. The Bulldogs have looked more competitive in nearly every matchup compared to last season. Following the big win against Arizona State and the tight loss to Tennessee, the hype has continued to build for the turnaround under Jeff Lebby. However, after a bad beat against Texas A&M on Saturday, the Bulldogs fall to No. 14 on this week’s power rankings.

15) Arkansas Razorbacks

Week 6 Result: Bye

Arkansas has a lot to prove moving forward. Not only has the program made significant moves since their last game, firing head coach Sam Pittman, but interim head coach Bobby Petrino has made several other staff changes. The Razorbacks’ struggles have put them at the bottom of the SEC, despite the talent on their roster.

16) Kentucky Wildcats

Week 6 Result: Georgia 35, Kentucky 14

Kentucky’s strong start to the season is quickly being washed away after several disappointing losses continue to pile up. The Wildcats’ struggles don’t seem close to ending anytime soon, and considering the underwhelming play at quarterback, UK rounds out our rankings, landing at No. 16.

