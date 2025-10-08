NIL 2025 College Football Top 100 Rankings: Manning Still Tops the Mountain
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
1. Arch Manning
NIL Valuation: $6.8 M
Team: Texas Longhorns
Position: Quarterback
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 216 lb
Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana
Social Media Followers: 512,400
2. Carson Beck
NIL Valuation: $4.3 M
Team: Miami Hurricanes
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 220 lb
Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida
Social Media Followers: 167,000
3. Jeremiah Smith
NIL Valuation: $4.2 M
Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 225 lb
Birthplace: Miami Gardens, Florida
Social Media Followers: 875,000
4. Garrett Nussmeier
NIL Valuation: $3.8 M
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 200 lb
Birthplace: Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S.
Social Media Followers: 348,300
5. LaNorris Sellers
NIL Valuation: $3.7 M
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Quarterback
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 240 lb
Birthplace: Florence, South Carolina, U.S.
Social Media Followers: 74,400
6. Drew Allar
NIL Valuation: $3.2 M
Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 234 lb
Birthplace: Butler, Pennsylvania
Social Media Followers: 147,600
7. John Mateer
NIL Valuation: $3.2 M
Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 224 lb
Birthplace: Little Elm, Texas
Social Media Followers: 45,500
8. Bryce Underwood
NIL Valuation: $3 M
Team: Michigan Wolverines
Position: Quarterback
Class: Freshman
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 208 lb
Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan
Social Media Followers: 313,000
9. Darian Mensah
NIL Valuation: $2.8 M
Team: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Quarterback
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 200 lb
Birthplace: San Luis Obispo, California
Social Media Followers: 29,600
10. Cade Klubnik
NIL Valuation: $2.8 M
Team: Clemson Tigers
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 210 lb
Birthplace: Austin, Texas
Social Media Followers: 143,000
11. Josh Hoover
NIL Valuation: $2.6 M
Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 200 lb
Birthplace: Heath, Texas
Social Media Followers: 13,000
12. Ryan Williams
NIL Valuation: $2.6 M
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 175 lb
Birthplace: Mobile, Alabama
Social Media Followers: 1.22 M
13. Taylen Green
NIL Valuation: $2.6 M
Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 6 in
Weight: 224 lb
Birthplace: Lewisville, Texas
Social Media Followers: 48,500
14. CJ Bailey
NIL Valuation: $2.5 M
Team: NC State Wolfpack
Position: Quarterback
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 6 in
Weight: 190 lb
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
Social Media Followers: 43,500
15. Caleb Downs
NIL Valuation: $2.4 M
Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Safety
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 0 in
Weight: 205 lb
Birthplace: Hoschton, Georgia, U.S.
Social Media Followers: 301,000
16. Sam Leavitt
NIL Valuation: $2.2 M
Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 210 lb
Birthplace: West Linn, Oregon
Social Media Followers: 39,500
17. DJ Lagway
NIL Valuation: $2.2 M
Team: Florida Gators
Position: Quarterback
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 240 lb
Birthplace: Willis, Texas
Social Media Followers: 150,800
18. Dylan Raiola
NIL Valuation: $2.2 M
Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Quarterback
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 230 lb
Birthplace: Buford, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 201,000
19. Jayden Maiava
NIL Valuation: $1.9 M
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 230 lb
Birthplace: Palolo, Hawaii
Social Media Followers: 4,400
20. Xavier Chaplin
NIL Valuation: $1.9 M
Team: Auburn Tigers
Position: Offensive Tackle (OL)
Class: Junior (Redshirt Junior for 2025 season)
Height: 6 ft 7 in
Weight: 338 lb
Birthplace: Beaufort, SC
Social Media Followers: 39,100
21. Diego Pavia
NIL Valuation: $1.9 M
Team: Vanderbilt Commodores
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 0 in
Weight: 207 lb
Birthplace: Albuquerque, NM
Social Media Followers: 83,800
22. Dylan Stewart
NIL Valuation: $1.8 M
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Defensive End (EDGE)
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 245 lb
Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Social Media Followers: 38,700
23. Beau Pribula
NIL Valuation: $1.7 M
Team: Missouri Tigers
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 203 lb
Birthplace: York, Pennsylvania
Social Media Followers: 41,600
24. Sawyer Robertson
NIL Valuation: $1.7 M
Team: Baylor Bears
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 200 lb
Birthplace: Lubbock, Texas
Social Media: 15,700
25. Cam Coleman
NIL Valuation: $1.7 M
Team: Auburn Tigers
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 201 lb
Birthplace: Phenix City, AL
Social Media Followers: 66,100
26. Jordan Seaton
NIL Valuation: $1.7 M
Team: Colorado Buffaloes
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 330 lb
Birthplace: Washington, DC
Social Media Followers: 79,930
27. Nick Singleton
NIL Valuation: $1.6 M
Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Position: Running Back
Class: Junior (2025 season)
Height: 6 ft 0 in
Weight: 224 lb
Birthplace: Shillington, PA
Social Media Followers: 71,700
28. Fernando Mendoza
NIL Valuation: $1.6 M
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 225 lb
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
Social Media Followers: 18,600
29. Jackson Arnold
NIL Valuation: $1.6 M
Team: Auburn Tigers
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 211 lb
Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia
30. Jeremiyah Love
NIL Valuation: $1.5 M
Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Position: Running Back
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 0 in
Weight: 214 lb
Birthplace: St. Louis, MO
Social Media Followers: 90,700
31. Diego Pounds
NIL Valuation: N/
Team: Ole Miss Rebels
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 7 in
Weight: 330 lb
Birthplace: Raleigh, North Carolina
Social Media Followers: 24,200
32. Luke Altmyer
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 190 lb
Birthplace: Starkville, Mississippi
Social Media: 38,872
33. Peter Woods
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Clemson Tigers
Position: Defensive Tackle
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 315 lb
Birthplace: Greensboro, Alabama
Social Media Followers: 36,900
34. Jalon Daniels
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 0 in
Weight: 206 lb
Birthplace: Lawndale, California
Social Media Followers: 119,000
35. Ian Schieffelin
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Clemson Tigers
Position: Tight End
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 8 in
Weight: 265 lb
Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 18,900
36. Isaiah World
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oregon Ducks
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 8 in
Weight: 312 lb
Birthplace: San Diego, California
Social Media Followers: 1,525
37. Keelon Russell
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Quarterback
Class: Freshman
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 182 lb
Birthplace: Duncanville, Texas
Social Media Followers: 60,300
38. Damon Wilson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Missouri Tigers
Position: EDGE
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 230 lb
Birthplace: Venice, Florida
Social Media Followers: 23,700
39. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: California Golden Bear
Position: Quarterback
Class: Freshman
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 220 lb
Birthplace: Ewa Beach, Hawaii
Social Media Followers: 8,100
40. Jonah Coleman
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Washington Huskies
Position: Running Back
Class: Senior
Height: 5 ft 9 in
Weight: 205 lb
Birthplace: Stockton, California
Social Media: 360,000
41. Colin Simmons
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Longhorns
Position: EDGE / Defensive End
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 241 lb
Birthplace: Duncanville, Texas
Social Media Followers: 191,000
42. Corey Robinson II
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Arkansas Razorback
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 270 lb
Birthplace: Roswell, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 11,300
43. David Bailey
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Longhorns
Position: EDGE
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 220 lb
Birthplace: Santa Ana, California
Social Media Followers: 2,200
44. Spencer Fano
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Utah Utes
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 6 in
Weight: 302 lb
Birthplace: Spanish Fork, Utah
Social Media Followers: 9,700
45. Kevin Concepcion
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 0 in
Weight: 170 lb
Birthplace: Charlotte, North Carolina
Social Media Followers: 48,300
46. Kaytron Allen
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Position: Running Back
Class: Senior
Height: 5 ft 11 in
Weight: 222 lb
Birthplace: Norfolk, Virginia
Social Media Followers: 31,900
47. Dani Dennis-Sutton
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Position: EDGE
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 266 lb
Birthplace: Millsboro, Delaware
Social Media Followers: 24,600
48. Rocco Becht
NIL Valuation: N/
Team: Iowa State Cyclones
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 194 lb
Birthplace: Zephyrhills, Florida
Social Media Followers: 26,900
49. Ahmad Hardy
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Missouri Tigers
Position: Running Back
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5 ft 10 in
Weight: 205 lb
Birthplace: Monticello, Michigan
Social Media Followers: 3,805
50. Aaron Anderson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Junior (2025 season)
Height: 5 ft 8 in
Weight: 187 lb
Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana
Social Media Followers: 58,300
51. Austin Barber
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Florida Gators
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 7 in
Weight: 300 lb
Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida
Social Media Followers: 3,300
52. Julian Lewis
NIL Valuation: NA
Team: Colorado Buffaloes
Position: Quarterback
Class: Freshman
Height: 6 ft 0 in
Weight: 186 lb
Birthplace: Carrollton, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 281,000
53. Rueben Bain
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Miami Hurricanes
Position: EDGE
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 275 lb
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
Social Media Followers: 30,900
54. Clev Lubin
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinal
Position: EDGE
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 212 lb
Birthplace: Suffern, New York
Social Media Followers: 4,800
55. Carnell Tate
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 191 lb
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois
Social Media Followers: 60,800
56. Zachariah Branch
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Junior
Height: 5 ft 10 in
Weight: 172 lb
Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada
Social Media Followers: 298,300
57. Haynes King
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 200 lb
Birthplace: Longview, Texas
Social Media Followers: 25,500
58. Eric Singleton
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Auburn Tigers
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Junior
Height: 5 ft 10 in
Weight: 190 lb
Birthplace: Douglasville, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 26,600
59. Jordyn Tyson
NIL Valuation: N/
Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 195 lb
Birthplace: Allen, Texas
Social Media Followers: 25,700
60. Dontay Corleone
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
Position: Defensive Lineman
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 295 lb
Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio
Social Media Followers: 15,955
61. Justice Haynes
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Michigan Wolverines
Position: Running Back
Class: Junior
Height: 5 ft 9 in
Weight: 200 lb
Birthplace: Roswell, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 72,200
62. Caleb Lomu
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Utah Utes
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 260 lb
Birthplace: Gilbert, Arizona
Social Media Followers: 3,920
63. Makai Lemon
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: USC Trojans
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Junior
Height: 5 ft 11 in
Weight: 182 lb
Birthplace: Los Alamitos, California
Social Media Followers: 22,500
64. Behren Morton
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 185 lb
Birthplace: Eastland, Texas
Social Media Followers: 33,400
65. Christen Miller
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Defensive Lineman
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 295 lb
Birthplace: Ellenwood, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 18,600
66. Tim Keenan
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Defensive Tackle
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 325 lb
Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama
Social Media Followers: 27,400
67. Trey Zuhn
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 6 in
Weight: 300 lb
Birthplace: Fort Collins, Colorado
Social Media Followers: 4,700
68. Cashius Howell
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Position: EDGE
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 215 lb
Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri
Social Media Followers: 3,700
69. Anthony Colandrea
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UNLV Rebels
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
Height: 5 ft 11 in
Weight: 180 lb
Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida
Social Media Followers: 13,800
70. Kevin Coleman Jr.
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Missouri Tigers
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Senior
Height: 5 ft 10 in
Weight: 167 lb
Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri
Social Media Followers: 42,200
71. Keldric Faulk
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Auburn Tigers
Position: Defensive End (EDGE)
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 6 in
Weight: 288 lb
Birthplace: Highland Home, Alabama
Social Media Followers: 17,500
72. Isaac Brown
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Running Back
Class: Junior
Height: 5 ft 7 in
Weight: 175 lb
Birthplace: Homestead, Florida
Social Media Followers: 14,100
73. Ryan Wingo
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Longhorns
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 214 lb
Birthplace: St. Louis, MO
Social Media Followers: 39,600
74. Joey Aguilar
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 220 lb
Birthplace: Oakley, California
Social Media Followers: 10,300
75. David Stone
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Defensive Lineman
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 285 lb
Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Social Media Followers: 57,800
76. Nate Frazier
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Running Back
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5 ft 10 in
Weight: 210 lb
Birthplace: Santa Ana, California
Social Media Followers: 9,400
77. Josh Thompson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Offensive Lineman
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 290 lb
Birthplace: Fenton, Michigan
Social Media Followers: 3,239
78. Caleb Banks
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Florida Gators
Position: Defensive Lineman
Class: Redshirt Senio
Height: 6 ft 6 in
Weight: 325 lb
Birthplace: Southfield, Michigan
Social Media Followers: 10,900
79. Michael Fasusi
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Freshman
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 299 lb
Birthplace: Lewisville, Texas
Social Media Followers: 14,300
80. Tavien St. Clair
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Quarterback
Class: Freshman
Height: 6 ft 4 in
Weight: 225 lb
Birthplace: Bellefontaine, Ohio
Social Media Followers: 28,100
81. Carter Smith
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 6 in
Weight: 270 lb
Birthplace: Powell, Ohio
Social Media Followers: 5,300
82. Miller Moss
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 197 lb
Birthplace: Mission Hills, California
Social Media Followers: 41,880
83. Barion Brown
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 173 lb
Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee
Social Media Followers: 43,900
84. Gracen Halton
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Defensive Lineman
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 262 lb
Birthplace: San Diego, California
Social Media Followers: 14,700
85. Skyler Gill-Howard
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Position: Defensive Lineman
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 227 lb
Birthplace: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Social Media Followers: 445
86. Chris Brazzell II
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 195 lb
Birthplace: Midland, Texas
Social Media Followers: 4,200
87. David Sanders Jr.
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Freshman
Height: 6 ft 6 in
Weight: 276 lb
Birthplace: Charlotte, North Carolina
Social Media Followers: 34,100
88. Demond Williams
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Washington Huskies
Position: Quarterback
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5 ft 10 in
Weight: 180 lb
Birthplace: Chandler, Arizona
Social Media Followers: 16,100
89. Jacarrius Peak
NIL Valuation: N/A
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 310 lb
Birthplace: Valdosta, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 16,851
90. Ty Simpson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 200 lb
Birthplace: Martin, Tennessee
Social Media Followers: 56,792
91. T.J. Parker
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Clemson Tigers
Position: EDGE
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 255 lb
Birthplace: Phenix City, Alabama
Social Media Followers: 23,000
92. Cayden Green
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Missouri Tigers
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 315 lb
Birthplace: Lee's Summit, Missouri
Social Media Followers: 20,400
93. Conner Weigman
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Houston Cougars
Position: Quarterback
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 208 lb
Birthplace: Cypress, Texas
Social Media Followers: 51,464
94. Luke Petitbon
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Florida State Seminoles
Position: Offensive Lineman
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6 ft 3 in
Weight: 285 lb
Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Social Media Followers: 3,805
95. Gunner Stockton
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 215 lb
Birthplace: Tiger, Georgia
Social Media Followers: 84,600
96. Aaron Graves
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Defensive Lineman
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 295 lb
Birthplace: Dayton, Iowa
97. Germie Bernard
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Senior
Height: 6 ft 1 in
Weight: 204 lb
Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada
98. Dillon Thieneman
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oregon Ducks
Position: Safety
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 0 in
Weight: 205 lb
Birthplace: Westfield, Indiana
Social Media Followers: 9,100
99. Brian Parker II
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Offensive Tackle
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6 ft 5 in
Weight: 300 lb
Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio
Social Media Followers: 3,264
