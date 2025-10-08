Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 9 minutes ago

NIL 2025 College Football Top 100 Rankings: Manning Still Tops the Mountain

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 100. Parker Brailsford

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Offensive Lineman

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 265 lb

    Birthplace: Scottsdale, Arizona

    Social Media Followers: 10,200

  • 2. Carson Beck

    NIL Valuation: $4.3 M

    Team: Miami Hurricanes

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 4 in

    Weight: 220 lb

    Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 167,000

  • 3. Jeremiah Smith

    Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 12 Available Players in the CFB Transfer Portal

    NIL Valuation: $4.2 M

    Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 225 lb

    Birthplace: Miami Gardens, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 875,000

  • 4. Garrett Nussmeier

    NIL Valuation: $3.8 M

    Team: LSU Tigers 

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Senior 

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 200 lb

    Birthplace: Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S.

    Social Media Followers: 348,300

  • 5. LaNorris Sellers

    NIL Valuation: $3.7 M

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 240 lb

    Birthplace: Florence, South Carolina, U.S.

    Social Media Followers: 74,400

  • 6. Drew Allar

     

    NIL Valuation: $3.2 M

    Team: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 4 in

    Weight: 234 lb

    Birthplace: Butler, Pennsylvania

    Social Media Followers: 147,600

     

  • 7. John Mateer

    NIL Valuation: $3.2 M

    Team: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 224 lb

    Birthplace: Little Elm, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 45,500

  • 8. Bryce Underwood

    NIL Valuation: $3 M

    Team: Michigan Wolverines

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Freshman 

    Height: 6 ft 4 in

    Weight: 208 lb

    Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan

    Social Media Followers: 313,000

  • 9. Darian Mensah

    NIL Valuation: $2.8 M

    Team: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 200 lb

    Birthplace: San Luis Obispo, California

    Social Media Followers: 29,600

  • 10. Cade Klubnik

    NIL Valuation: $2.8 M

    Team: Clemson Tigers

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 210 lb

    Birthplace: Austin, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 143,000

  • 11. Josh Hoover

    NIL Valuation: $2.6 M

    Team: TCU Horned Frogs

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 200 lb

    Birthplace: Heath, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 13,000

     

  • 12. Ryan Williams

    NIL Valuation: $2.6 M

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 175 lb

    Birthplace: Mobile, Alabama

    Social Media Followers: 1.22 M

  • 13. Taylen Green

    NIL Valuation: $2.6 M

    Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 6 in

    Weight: 224 lb

    Birthplace: Lewisville, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 48,500

  • 14. CJ Bailey

    NIL Valuation: $2.5 M

    Team: NC State Wolfpack

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 6 in

    Weight: 190 lb

    Birthplace: Miami, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 43,500

  • 15. Caleb Downs

    NIL Valuation: $2.4 M

    Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Position: Safety

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 0 in

    Weight: 205 lb

    Birthplace: Hoschton, Georgia, U.S.

    Social Media Followers: 301,000

  • 16. Sam Leavitt

    NIL Valuation: $2.2 M

    Team: Arizona State Sun Devils

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 210 lb

    Birthplace: West Linn, Oregon

    Social Media Followers: 39,500

     

  • 17. DJ Lagway

    NIL Valuation: $2.2 M

    Team: Florida Gators

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 240 lb

    Birthplace: Willis, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 150,800

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • 18. Dylan Raiola

    NIL Valuation: $2.2 M

    Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 230 lb

    Birthplace: Buford, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 201,000

  • 19. Jayden Maiava

    NIL Valuation: $1.9 M

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 4 in

    Weight: 230 lb

    Birthplace: Palolo, Hawaii

    Social Media Followers: 4,400

  • 20. Xavier Chaplin

    NIL Valuation: $1.9 M

    Team: Auburn Tigers

    Position: Offensive Tackle (OL)

    Class: Junior (Redshirt Junior for 2025 season)

    Height: 6 ft 7 in

    Weight: 338 lb

    Birthplace: Beaufort, SC

    Social Media Followers: 39,100

  • 21. Diego Pavia

    NIL Valuation: $1.9 M

    Team: Vanderbilt Commodores

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 0 in

    Weight: 207 lb

    Birthplace: Albuquerque, NM

    Social Media Followers: 83,800

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 22. Dylan Stewart

    NIL Valuation: $1.8 M

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Defensive End (EDGE)

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 245 lb

    Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

    Social Media Followers: 38,700

  • 23. Beau Pribula

    NIL Valuation: $1.7 M

    Team: Missouri Tigers

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 203 lb

    Birthplace: York, Pennsylvania

    Social Media Followers: 41,600

  • 24. Sawyer Robertson

    NIL Valuation: $1.7 M

    Team: Baylor Bears

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 4 in

    Weight: 200 lb

    Birthplace: Lubbock, Texas

    Social Media: 15,700

  • 25. Cam Coleman

    NIL Valuation: $1.7 M

    Team: Auburn Tigers

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 201 lb

    Birthplace: Phenix City, AL

    Social Media Followers: 66,100

  • 26. Jordan Seaton

    NIL Valuation: $1.7 M

    Team: Colorado Buffaloes

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 330 lb

    Birthplace: Washington, DC

    Social Media Followers: 79,930

  • 27. Nick Singleton

    NIL Valuation: $1.6 M

    Team: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Position: Running Back

    Class: Junior (2025 season)

    Height: 6 ft 0 in

    Weight: 224  lb

    Birthplace: Shillington, PA

    Social Media Followers: 71,700

     

  • 28. Fernando Mendoza

    NIL Valuation: $1.6 M

    Team: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 225 lb

    Birthplace: Miami, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 18,600

  • 29. Jackson Arnold

    NIL Valuation: $1.6 M

    Team: Auburn Tigers

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 211 lb

    Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia

  • 30. Jeremiyah Love

    NIL Valuation: $1.5 M

    Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Position: Running Back

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 0 in

    Weight: 214 lb

    Birthplace: St. Louis, MO

    Social Media Followers: 90,700

  • 31. Diego Pounds

    NIL Valuation: N/

    Team: Ole Miss Rebels

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 7 in

    Weight: 330 lb

    Birthplace: Raleigh, North Carolina

    Social Media Followers: 24,200

  • 32. Luke Altmyer

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Illinois Fighting Illini

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 190 lb

    Birthplace: Starkville, Mississippi

    Social Media: 38,872

  • 33. Peter Woods

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Clemson Tigers

    Position: Defensive Tackle

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 315 lb

    Birthplace: Greensboro, Alabama

    Social Media Followers: 36,900

  • 34. Jalon Daniels

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Kansas Jayhawks

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 0 in

    Weight: 206 lb

    Birthplace: Lawndale, California

    Social Media Followers: 119,000

  • 35. Ian Schieffelin

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Clemson Tigers

    Position: Tight End

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 8 in

    Weight: 265 lb

    Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 18,900

  • 36. Isaiah World

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 8 in

    Weight: 312 lb

    Birthplace: San Diego, California

    Social Media Followers: 1,525

  • 37. Keelon Russell

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Freshman

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 182 lb

    Birthplace: Duncanville, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 60,300

  • 38. Damon Wilson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Missouri Tigers

    Position: EDGE

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 4 in

    Weight: 230 lb

    Birthplace: Venice, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 23,700

  • 39. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: California Golden Bear

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Freshman

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 220 lb

    Birthplace: Ewa Beach, Hawaii

    Social Media Followers: 8,100

  • 40. Jonah Coleman

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Washington Huskies

    Position: Running Back

    Class: Senior

    Height: 5 ft 9 in

    Weight: 205 lb

    Birthplace: Stockton, California

    Social Media: 360,000

  • 41. Colin Simmons

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Longhorns

    Position: EDGE / Defensive End

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 241 lb

    Birthplace: Duncanville, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 191,000

  • 42. Corey Robinson II

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Arkansas Razorback

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 270 lb

    Birthplace: Roswell, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 11,300

  • 43. David Bailey

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Longhorns

    Position: EDGE 

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 220 lb

    Birthplace: Santa Ana, California

    Social Media Followers: 2,200

  • 44. Spencer Fano

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Utah Utes

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 6 in

    Weight: 302 lb

    Birthplace: Spanish Fork, Utah

    Social Media Followers: 9,700

  • 45. Kevin Concepcion

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas A&M Aggies

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 0 in

    Weight: 170  lb

    Birthplace: Charlotte, North Carolina

    Social Media Followers: 48,300

  • 46. Kaytron Allen

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Position: Running Back

    Class: Senior

    Height: 5 ft 11 in

    Weight: 222  lb

    Birthplace: Norfolk, Virginia

    Social Media Followers: 31,900

  • 47. Dani Dennis-Sutton

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Position: EDGE

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 266  lb

    Birthplace: Millsboro, Delaware

    Social Media Followers: 24,600

  • 48. Rocco Becht

    NIL Valuation: N/

    Team: Iowa State Cyclones

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 194 lb

    Birthplace: Zephyrhills, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 26,900

  • 49. Ahmad Hardy

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Missouri Tigers

    Position: Running Back

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 5 ft 10 in

    Weight: 205 lb

    Birthplace: Monticello, Michigan

    Social Media Followers: 3,805

  • 50. Aaron Anderson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Junior (2025 season)

    Height: 5 ft 8 in

    Weight: 187 lb

    Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana

    Social Media Followers: 58,300

  • 51. Austin Barber

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Florida Gators

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 7 in

    Weight: 300 lb

    Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 3,300

  • 52. Julian Lewis

    NIL Valuation: NA

    Team: Colorado Buffaloes

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Freshman

    Height: 6 ft 0 in

    Weight: 186 lb

    Birthplace: Carrollton, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 281,000

  • 53. Rueben Bain

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Miami Hurricanes

    Position: EDGE

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 275 lb

    Birthplace: Miami, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 30,900

  • 54. Clev Lubin

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinal

    Position: EDGE

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 212 lb

    Birthplace: Suffern, New York

    Social Media Followers: 4,800

  • 55. Carnell Tate

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 191 lb

    Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

    Social Media Followers: 60,800

  • 56. Zachariah Branch

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Georgia Bulldogs

    Position: Wide Receiver 

    Class: Junior

    Height: 5 ft 10 in

    Weight: 172 lb

    Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

    Social Media Followers: 298,300

  • 57. Haynes King

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 200 lb

    Birthplace: Longview, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 25,500

  • 58. Eric Singleton

     

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Auburn Tigers

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Junior 

    Height: 5 ft 10 in

    Weight: 190 lb

    Birthplace: Douglasville, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 26,600

    Team: Auburn Tigers

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Junior 

    Height: 5 ft 10 in

    Weight: 190 lb

    Birthplace: Douglasville, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 26,600

  • 59. Jordyn Tyson

    NIL Valuation: N/

    Team: Arizona State Sun Devils

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 195 lb

    Birthplace: Allen, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 25,700

  • 60. Dontay Corleone

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Cincinnati Bearcats

     

    Position: Defensive Lineman

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 295 lb

    Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio

    Social Media Followers: 15,955

     

  • 61. Justice Haynes

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Michigan Wolverines

    Position: Running Back

    Class: Junior

    Height: 5  ft 9 in

    Weight: 200 lb

    Birthplace: Roswell, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 72,200

     

  • 62. Caleb Lomu

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Utah Utes

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Redshirt Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 260 lb

    Birthplace: Gilbert, Arizona

    Social Media Followers: 3,920

     

  • 63. Makai Lemon

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: USC Trojans

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Junior

    Height: 5 ft 11 in

    Weight: 182 lb

    Birthplace: Los Alamitos, California

    Social Media Followers: 22,500

     

  • 64. Behren Morton

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 185 lb

    Birthplace: Eastland, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 33,400

     

  • 65. Christen Miller

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Georgia Bulldogs

    Position: Defensive Lineman

    Class:  Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 295 lb

    Birthplace: Ellenwood, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 18,600

     

  • 66. Tim Keenan

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Defensive Tackle 

    Class: Senior 

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 325 lb

    Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama

    Social Media Followers: 27,400

  • 67. Trey Zuhn

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas A&M Aggies

    Position: Offensive Tackle 

    Class: Redshirt Senior 

    Height: 6 ft 6 in

    Weight: 300 lb

    Birthplace: Fort Collins, Colorado

    Social Media Followers: 4,700

  • 68. Cashius Howell

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas A&M Aggies

    Position: EDGE

    Class: Redshirt Senior 

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 215 lb

    Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri

    Social Media Followers: 3,700

  • 69. Anthony Colandrea

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UNLV Rebels

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Junior

    Height: 5 ft 11 in

    Weight: 180 lb

    Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 13,800

     

  • 70. Kevin Coleman Jr.

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Missouri Tigers

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Senior

    Height: 5 ft 10 in

    Weight: 167 lb

    Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri

    Social Media Followers: 42,200

     

  • 71. Keldric Faulk

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Auburn Tigers

    Position: Defensive End (EDGE)

    Class: Junior 

    Height: 6 ft 6 in

    Weight: 288 lb

    Birthplace: Highland Home, Alabama

    Social Media Followers: 17,500

  • 72. Isaac Brown

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Running Back

    Class: Junior 

    Height: 5 ft 7  in

    Weight: 175 lb

    Birthplace: Homestead, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 14,100

     

  • 73. Ryan Wingo

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 214 lb

    Birthplace: St. Louis, MO

    Social Media Followers: 39,600

  • 74. Joey Aguilar

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft  3 in

    Weight: 220 lb

    Birthplace: Oakley, California

    Social Media Followers: 10,300

     

  • 75. David Stone

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Defensive Lineman

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 6 ft  4 in

    Weight: 285 lb

    Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 

    Social Media Followers: 57,800

     

  • 76. Nate Frazier

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Georgia Bulldogs

    Position: Running Back

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 5 ft  10 in

    Weight: 210 lb

    Birthplace: Santa Ana, California

    Social Media Followers: 9,400

     

     

  • 77. Josh Thompson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Offensive Lineman

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft  4 in

    Weight: 290 lb

    Birthplace: Fenton, Michigan

    Social Media Followers: 3,239

     

  • 78. Caleb Banks

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Florida Gators

    Position: Defensive Lineman

    Class: Redshirt Senio

    Height: 6 ft 6 in

    Weight: 325 lb

    Birthplace: Southfield, Michigan

    Social Media Followers: 10,900

  • 79. Michael Fasusi

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Freshman

    Height: 6 ft  5 in

    Weight: 299 lb

    Birthplace: Lewisville, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 14,300

     

  • 80. Tavien St. Clair

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Freshman

    Height: 6 ft 4 in

    Weight: 225 lb

    Birthplace: Bellefontaine, Ohio

    Social Media Followers: 28,100

  • 81. Carter Smith

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Redshirt Junior 

    Height: 6 ft 6 in

    Weight: 270 lb

    Birthplace: Powell, Ohio

    Social Media Followers: 5,300

  • 82. Miller Moss

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 197 lb

    Birthplace: Mission Hills, California

    Social Media Followers: 41,880

  • 83. Barion Brown

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Senior 

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 173 lb

    Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee

    Social Media Followers: 43,900

  • 84. Gracen Halton

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Defensive Lineman

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 262 lb

    Birthplace: San Diego, California

    Social Media Followers: 14,700

  • 85. Skyler Gill-Howard

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Position: Defensive Lineman

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 227 lb

    Birthplace: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Social Media Followers: 445

  • 86. Chris Brazzell II

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 195 lb

    Birthplace: Midland, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 4,200

  • 87. David Sanders Jr.

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Freshman

    Height: 6 ft 6 in

    Weight: 276 lb

    Birthplace: Charlotte, North Carolina

    Social Media Followers: 34,100

  • 88. Demond Williams

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Washington Huskies

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Sophomore

    Height: 5 ft 10 in

    Weight: 180 lb

    Birthplace: Chandler, Arizona

    Social Media Followers: 16,100

  • 89. Jacarrius Peak

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 310 lb

    Birthplace: Valdosta, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 16,851

  • 90. Ty Simpson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 200 lb

    Birthplace: Martin, Tennessee

    Social Media Followers: 56,792

  • 91. T.J. Parker

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Clemson Tigers

    Position: EDGE

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 255 lb

    Birthplace: Phenix City, Alabama

    Social Media Followers: 23,000

  • 92. Cayden Green

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Missouri Tigers

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 315 lb

    Birthplace: Lee's Summit, Missouri

    Social Media Followers: 20,400

  • 93. Conner Weigman

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Houston Cougars

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 208 lb

    Birthplace: Cypress, Texas

    Social Media Followers: 51,464

  • 94. Luke Petitbon

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Florida State Seminoles

    Position: Offensive Lineman

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Height: 6 ft 3 in

    Weight: 285 lb

    Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

    Social Media Followers: 3,805

  • 95. Gunner Stockton

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Georgia Bulldogs

    Position: Quarterback

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 215 lb

    Birthplace: Tiger, Georgia

    Social Media Followers: 84,600

  • 96. Aaron Graves

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Position: Defensive Lineman

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 295 lb

    Birthplace: Dayton, Iowa

  • 97. Germie Bernard

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Class: Senior

    Height: 6 ft 1 in

    Weight: 204 lb

    Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

  • 98. Dillon Thieneman

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Safety

    Class: Junior

    Height: 6 ft 0 in

    Weight: 205 lb

    Birthplace: Westfield, Indiana

    Social Media Followers: 9,100

  • 99. Brian Parker II

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 5 in

    Weight: 300 lb

    Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio

    Social Media Followers: 3,264

  • 100. Parker Brailsford

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Offensive Lineman

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Height: 6 ft 2 in

    Weight: 265 lb

    Birthplace: Scottsdale, Arizona

    Social Media Followers: 10,200

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections Going Into Week 7 of the College Football Season

NCAAF · 23 minutes ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football: Ranking All 16 SEC Quarterbacks by ESPN's QBR

NCAAF · 37 minutes ago

Joe Cervenka

College Football: Ranking All 18 Big Ten Quarterbacks by ESPN's QBR

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Joe Cervenka

2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 7 of the College Football Season

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

10 Bold Predictions for Week 7 of College Football

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

TJ Inman

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams by Most Likely to Make the CFP

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 6

NCAAF · 20 hours ago

Grant White

ESPN Ranks Top 24 Teams With Highest Chance to Make College Football Playoffs

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

On3's Top 10 Heisman Rankings After Week 6 of 2025 College Football Season

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff