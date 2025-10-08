Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 7 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +1100

    Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +172

     

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Tennessee Volunteers vs. Houston Cougars

    Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: +2500

    Tennessee Odds to Make the CFP: +245

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

    Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: OTB

    Stay current on all breaking transfers and rumored landing spots on SportsGrid's CFB portal page.

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Texas Longhorns

    Texas Odds to Win the SEC: +1300

    Texas Odds to Make the CFP: +240

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

    South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators

    Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +3300

    Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +5000

    Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +470

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: OTB

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

     

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Joel Klatt Reveals Top 10 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 7

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

USA TODAY Ranks College Football's 10 Biggest Frauds This Season

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 7

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football 2025: Big Ten Power Rankings Right Now (Week 7)

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

ESPN's 12-Team College Football Playoff Projection Right Now

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Betting: Wednesday Night CUSA Best Bets

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Grant White

ESPN's Playoff Predictor Forecasts the 12-Team College Football

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

John Canady

College Football: SEC Power Rankings After Week 6

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections Into Week 7 of the College Football Season

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NIL 2025 College Football Top 100 Rankings: Manning Still Tops the Mountain

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff