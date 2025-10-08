2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 7 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave
Auburn Odds to Win the SEC: +10000
Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +710
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +1100
Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +172
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Houston Cougars
Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: +2500
Tennessee Odds to Make the CFP: +245
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: OTB
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Texas Longhorns
Texas Odds to Win the SEC: +1300
Texas Odds to Make the CFP: +240
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators
Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +3300
Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +1800
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +5000
Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +470
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: OTB
