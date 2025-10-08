College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 7
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
1) QB Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +500
2) QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +600
3) QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +750
4) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +850
5) QB John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1000
6) QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1200
7) QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1600
8) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1600
9) QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2200
10) QB Marcel Reed,Texas A&M Aggies
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2700
11) QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2700
12) QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
13) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
14) QB Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300
15) QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300
16) RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300
17) QB Devon Dampier, Utah Utes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
18) QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
19) QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
20) QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
21) QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
22) RB Justice Haynes, Michigan Wolverines
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
23) RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
24) QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +8000
