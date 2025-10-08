Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 7

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 25) WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +8000

  • 2) QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +600

     

  • 3) QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +750

  • 4) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +850

  • 5) QB John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1000

  • 6) QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1200

  • 7) QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1600

  • 8) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1600

  • 9) QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2200

  • 10) QB Marcel Reed,Texas A&M Aggies

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2700

  • 11) QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2700

  • 12) QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

  • 13) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

     

  • 14) QB Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300

  • 15) QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300

  • 16) RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300

  • 17) QB Devon Dampier, Utah Utes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 18) QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 19) QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 20) QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 21) QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500

  • 22) RB Justice Haynes, Michigan Wolverines

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500

  • 23) RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500

  • 24) QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +8000

