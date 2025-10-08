Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 44 minutes ago

2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 7 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +4500

    Louisville Odds to Make the CFP: +2500

     

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Penn State Nittany Lions vs. California Golden Bears

    California Odds to Win the ACC: +17500

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

     

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Kansas Jayhawks vs. Clemson Tigers

    Clemson Odds to Win the ACC: +10000

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +7500

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +1900

    SMU Mustangs Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week! 

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +550

    Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +285

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +4500

    Louisville Odds to Make the CFP: +2500

     

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

College Football: Ranking All 16 SEC Quarterbacks by ESPN's QBR

NCAAF · 37 minutes ago

Joe Cervenka

College Football: Ranking All 18 Big Ten Quarterbacks by ESPN's QBR

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Joe Cervenka

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

10 Bold Predictions for Week 7 of College Football

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

TJ Inman

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams by Most Likely to Make the CFP

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 6

NCAAF · 20 hours ago

Grant White

ESPN Ranks Top 24 Teams With Highest Chance to Make College Football Playoffs

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

On3's Top 10 Heisman Rankings After Week 6 of 2025 College Football Season

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football Playoff Predictions Using the Coaches Poll

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

Predicting the 12-Team Playoff Based on AP Top 25 Poll

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady