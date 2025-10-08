Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 15 Unbeaten Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 15) Navy Midshipmen

    Projected W-L Record: 7.8-4.3 | Win Out %: 0.0

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Ohio State Buckeyes

    Projected W-L Record: 11.5-1.2 | Win Out %: 22.9

  • 3) Memphis Tigers

    Projected W-L Record: 11.5-1.2 | Win Out %: 17.4

  • 4) Oregon Ducks

    Projected W-L Record: 11.2-1.5 | Win Out %: 15.7

  • 5) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Projected W-L Record: 10.9-1.8 | Win Out %: 11.6

  • 6) North Texas Mean Green

    Projected W-L Record: 10.7-1.9 | Win Out %: 7.1

  • 7) Indiana Hoosiers

    Projected W-L Record: 10.7-1.7 | Win Out %: 6.5

  • 8) Ole Miss Rebels

    Projected W-L Record: 10.6-1.9 | Win Out %: 5.8

  • 9) UNLV Rebels

    Projected W-L Record: 10.4-2.2 | Win Out %: 5.5

  • 10) BYU Cougars

    Projected W-L Record: 9.5-2.8 | Win Out %: 1.8

  • 11) Texas A&M Aggies

    Projected W-L Record: 9.5-2.7 | Win Out %: 1.5

  • 12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Projected W-L Record: 9.1-3.1 | Win Out %: 0.5

  • 13) Missouri Tigers

    Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.4

  • 14) Oklahoma Sooners

    Projected W-L Record: 8.3-3.8 | Win Out %: 0.2

  • 15) Navy Midshipmen

    Projected W-L Record: 7.8-4.3 | Win Out %: 0.0

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

College Football: Ranking All 16 SEC Quarterbacks by ESPN's QBR

NCAAF · 37 minutes ago

Joe Cervenka

College Football: Ranking All 18 Big Ten Quarterbacks by ESPN's QBR

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Joe Cervenka

2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 7 of the College Football Season

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

10 Bold Predictions for Week 7 of College Football

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

TJ Inman

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams by Most Likely to Make the CFP

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 6

NCAAF · 20 hours ago

Grant White

ESPN Ranks Top 24 Teams With Highest Chance to Make College Football Playoffs

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

On3's Top 10 Heisman Rankings After Week 6 of 2025 College Football Season

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football Playoff Predictions Using the Coaches Poll

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

Predicting the 12-Team Playoff Based on AP Top 25 Poll

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady