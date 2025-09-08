10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

It is still incredibly early in the 2025 college football season, but we can already make some observations about which teams are overhyped and overrated.

#3 LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are an excellent team, but are they better than Oregon, Georgia, or even Texas? Yes, they won at Clemson, but Dabo Swinney’s team followed that up by trailing 16-0 at the half to Troy. LSU only managed 3.8 yards per rush on 34 running attempts against Louisiana Tech, and if they are one-dimensional against their SEC slate, they won’t be in the top five for long.

Week 3: Florida at LSU (-8.5)

#10 Florida State Seminoles

Based on the results on the field and the way they have played thus far, Florida State deserves to be ranked tenth. There can be no argument about that, but if we are power-rating, there’s no way I would take Florida State ahead of teams like Oklahoma, Tennessee, or even Utah. Yes, they have an impressive win over Alabama, but the Crimson Tide name might carry more weight than it should right now, given their record in the past 11 games (6-5), and teams will start to have some film to evaluate how Gus Malzahn is running this offense.

#12 Clemson Tigers

Clemson has a home loss to LSU, and they trailed 16-0 to the Troy Trojans at halftime of their game this past Saturday. Why on earth do they deserve to be anywhere near the top 15 right now? The running game is really struggling, Cade Klubnik does not look comfortable playing behind his offensive line, and the Tigers have only had two offensive possessions that have gone for more than 75 yards and resulted in a touchdown. If they don’t get that fixed real quick, Georgia Tech will tear them apart this coming Saturday.

#14 Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State is 3-0, and they deserve credit for that, but those three wins are not as impressive as they would first appear. Kansas State is now 1-2 after narrowly beating North Dakota and then losing to Army. The second win was over an FCS team, and they only put up 238 yards of offense in a stereotypically ugly game against Iowa. Is this offense explosive enough to keep up with the best teams in the Big 12?

Week 3: Iowa State (-20.5) at Arkansas State

#17 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss beat Kentucky, but they can’t feel great about surrendering 359 yards and 23 points to a really poor UK offense. Austin Simmons has a whole lot of potential. Still, he threw two interceptions against Kentucky, and turning the ball over against future opponents like Tulane, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina will result in a losing streak. Heck, Arkansas has a fantastic offense, and that could be one to watch this weekend.

Week 3: Arkansas at Ole Miss (-8.5)

#19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama blew out UL Monroe. That’s better than the alternative, but it does not change anything about the way they played in week 1 in a humbling loss to Florida State. It is still tough to trust the offense with Ty Simpson at quarterback, and it is challenging to get past the visions of FSU bowling over their rush defense.

Week 3: Wisconsin at Alabama (-20.5)

#23 Michigan Wolverines

There is absolutely no shame in losing in Norman to the Oklahoma Sooners. Michigan should have a whole lot of hope in the future with Bryce Underwood at quarterback, but the problem UM is going to have in 2025 is the lack of firepower at wide receivers. The Wolverines do not have anyone who scares you, and that puts a low ceiling on this team. The defense is fantastic, but without a big step up at wide receiver, Michigan won’t be going anywhere special this season.

Week 3: CMU at Michigan (-27.5)

#26 Arizona State Sun Devils

The warning signs were there. Head coach Kenny Dillingham was publicly displeased with some of his team’s offseason preparations. They surrendered too many big plays against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Week 1, and their game last season against Mississippi State was a close one. I predicted the Mississippi State Bulldogs would upset the Arizona State Sun Devils, but that doesn’t make this any less concerning for the preseason Big 12 favorite. They gave up 345 yards and were just 3 for 14 on third down. Despite a 15-minute edge in time of possession, the Mississippi State Bulldogs took advantage of single coverage. They connected on a 58-yard touchdown pass with just 30 seconds left to grab the decisive score and pull off the upset. With games against Baylor, TCU, Utah, Texas Tech, and Iowa State coming up in the next six weeks, Arizona State is in trouble.

Week 3: Texas State at Arizona State (-14.5)

#27 BYU Cougars

The BYU Cougars should feel very good about starting the season 2-0, but they should not be on the verge of breaking into the top 25 right now. The Cougars only put up 332 yards on a dreadful Stanford team as they cruised to a 27-3 victory, and they still have a freshman quarterback that I do not think will be able to keep BYU in games against opponents like Utah, Texas Tech, or TCU. This is a tough out, but the Cougars are not top-25 caliber right now.

#29 Florida Gators

The Florida Gators finished the 2024 season strong, and there was a lot of hype around the Gators entering this campaign, but they should not be receiving votes after giving a game away against the South Florida Bulls. Losing to South Florida at home is not something that should ever happen for the Florida Gators, and they routinely make basic mistakes that cost them games with Billy Napier as the head coach. Until that changes, you can’t count on this Florida team.

