Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 12 minutes ago

5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 2

TJ Inman

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 5. UCLA Bruins

    The UCLA Bruins made a big splash by bringing in Nico Iamaleava at quarterback, but through two games, DeShaun Foster looks over his head, and the Bruins are 0-2 after losing to the UNLV Rebels. The Bruins were manhandled by the Utah Utes in Week 1, and they fell behind 23-3 to UNLV at halftime before a late rally fell short. Iamaleava did what he could, running for 59 yards and throwing for 255 yards, but they were penalized 14 times for 129 yards and were only 3 for 13 on third down in the disappointing loss to the Rebels. They have a chance to rebound with games against New Mexico and Northwestern, but there does not appear to be a clear path to a bowl game, barring some significant progress.

    Week 3: UCLA (-14.5) vs. New Mexico

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. Virginia Tech Hokies

    Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry entered the season under a lot of pressure, and the first two weeks have only dialed up the heat in Blacksburg. They lost a reasonably competitive game in Atlanta against South Carolina, but took a big step backwards on Saturday evening. The Hokies were waxed at home by the Vanderbilt Commodores 44-20, and they were outgained 490 to 248. Pry was optimistic that his team had fixed its defensive front via the transfer portal, but Vanderbilt churned out 262 yards rushing and averaged 7.1 yards on the ground. The Hokies do not have any answers on offense, and Pry’s time might be up.

    Week 3: VT (-7.5) vs. Old Dominion

  • 3. Big XII Fans

    This goes hand in hand with Arizona State’s loss, and after two weeks of play, there is very little chance the Big 12 can land more than one team in the College Football Playoff. Baylor lost at home to Auburn in Week 1, and the preseason favorite in the league got knocked off by a team picked at the bottom of the SEC. The league doesn’t really have any marquee victories yet, and while teams like Utah, TCU, and Texas Tech have looked great, there might only be one seat at the table at the end of the season.

  • 4. Florida Gators

    The Florida Gators have a whole lot of talent, but they lost at home to the South Florida Bulls, and Billy Napier is now just 20-20 in his tenure as the head coach in Gainesville. The Gators made so many mind-boggling decisions in that game, and they had 11 penalties for 103 yards as they fell apart, and DJ Lagway was outplayed by Byrum BrownNico Gramatica connected on a 20-yard field goal to propel the Bulls to the win. Still, it was dreadful in-game management and situational football screwups from Napier and the Florida Gators that cost them this game, and that is a continuation of the flaws that have been seen throughout the Napier era. Up next for Florida? LSU, Miami, and Texas A&M on the road and home games against Texas, Mississippi State, and Georgia.

    Week 3: Florida at LSU (-8.5)

  • 5. UCLA Bruins

    The UCLA Bruins made a big splash by bringing in Nico Iamaleava at quarterback, but through two games, DeShaun Foster looks over his head, and the Bruins are 0-2 after losing to the UNLV Rebels. The Bruins were manhandled by the Utah Utes in Week 1, and they fell behind 23-3 to UNLV at halftime before a late rally fell short. Iamaleava did what he could, running for 59 yards and throwing for 255 yards, but they were penalized 14 times for 129 yards and were only 3 for 13 on third down in the disappointing loss to the Rebels. They have a chance to rebound with games against New Mexico and Northwestern, but there does not appear to be a clear path to a bowl game, barring some significant progress.

    Week 3: UCLA (-14.5) vs. New Mexico

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 2

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Grant White

Recapping College Football's Biggest Upsets From Week 2

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Grant White

College Football: 5 Takeaways From Week Two

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Mike Connolly

College Football Week 2 Best Bets: B1GBets Big Ten Expert Picks

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Danny Mogollon

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN's FPI Rankings

NCAAF · 3 days ago

John Canady

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections

NCAAF · 3 days ago

John Canady

NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Big Blossoming Branch

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 2

NCAAF · 3 days ago

TJ Inman

College Football Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

NCAAF · 3 days ago

John Canady

College Football: Top 5 Teams in the Big 12 and Big Ten

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Mike Connolly