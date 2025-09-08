5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 2

5. UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins made a big splash by bringing in Nico Iamaleava at quarterback, but through two games, DeShaun Foster looks over his head, and the Bruins are 0-2 after losing to the UNLV Rebels. The Bruins were manhandled by the Utah Utes in Week 1, and they fell behind 23-3 to UNLV at halftime before a late rally fell short. Iamaleava did what he could, running for 59 yards and throwing for 255 yards, but they were penalized 14 times for 129 yards and were only 3 for 13 on third down in the disappointing loss to the Rebels. They have a chance to rebound with games against New Mexico and Northwestern, but there does not appear to be a clear path to a bowl game, barring some significant progress.

Week 3: UCLA (-14.5) vs. New Mexico

