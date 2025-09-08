Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

College Football: 5 Takeaways From Week Two

Host · Writer

  • 5. Clemson’s early-season struggles continue

    After losing to LSU last week, Clemson entered week two with a perceived easy game at home against Troy. I’m not even convinced Troy will make a bowl game this year. But they gave the Tigers all they could handle and even led at halftime, before Clemson used a second-half rally to win 26-17. This is not a good sign for the Tigers, who came into 2025 ranking near the top of the nation in returning production and hopes of returning to the CFP.

  • 1. Billy Napier’s seat is getting awfully warm

    The Florida Gators ended the season with all of the positive vibes in 2024. They went on a run, won a bowl game, and true freshman QB DJ Lagway looked like the QB of the future. It probably saved Billy Napier’s job. But now, Napier has just lost to USF at home, and faces a truly daunting schedule the rest of the way that includes LSU, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Florida State. Yikes. If he doesn’t make a bowl game, Napier’s time in Gainesville may be done.

  • 2. Fear the cowbells in Stark-vegas!

    After going winless in the SEC in his first season as a head coach, Jeff Lebby now has the biggest win of his career at Mississippi State, stunning Arizona State 24-20 with a touchdown in the final minute. Oklahoma transfer Brenen Thompson has turned into a game-breaking receiver, and Starkville, aka “Stark-vegas,” just might turn into a trap spot in the SEC this season.

  • 3. Arch Manning might not be so overrated after all

    The national media had a field day after Arch Manning’s poor performance at Ohio State in week one. But Arch responded well in week two, with a flurry of 4 passing TDs in the first half and a sidewinding rushing TD in the 3rd quarter to total 5 against San Jose State. Yeah, I think Arch is going to be okay. The entire Texas offense needed some reps to gel, and is beginning to gain form as they head into SEC play.

  • 4. SMU may be taking a step back from last season

    The 2024 SMU Mustangs went 11-1 in the regular season and lost in the ACC Championship game to Clemson. If they wish to do that in 2025, they’ll now need to win out after an overtime loss to Baylor. The defense was a major letdown, allowing Baylor and QB Sawyer Robertson to drive down the field to tie the game with under a minute remaining in regulation.

MORE ARTICLES

