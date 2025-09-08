College Football: 5 Takeaways From Week Two

3. Arch Manning might not be so overrated after all

The national media had a field day after Arch Manning’s poor performance at Ohio State in week one. But Arch responded well in week two, with a flurry of 4 passing TDs in the first half and a sidewinding rushing TD in the 3rd quarter to total 5 against San Jose State. Yeah, I think Arch is going to be okay. The entire Texas offense needed some reps to gel, and is beginning to gain form as they head into SEC play.