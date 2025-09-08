Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 14 minutes ago

AP Poll Week 2 Update: 16 Teams Rise, Oregon Emerges In Top 5

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 16) Missouri Tigers | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 25

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 9

    Current Rank: 8

  • 3) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 11

    Current Rank: 9

  • 4) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: +4

    Previous Rank: 14

    Current Rank: 10

  • 5) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +5

    Previous Rank: 18

    Current Rank: 13

  • 6) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +2

    Previous Rank: 16

    Current Rank: 14

  • 7) Tennessee Volunteers | Trend: +7

    Previous Rank: 22

    Current Rank: 15

  • 8) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +3

    Previous Rank: 19

    Current Rank: 16

  • 9) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +3

    Previous Rank: 20

    Current Rank: 17

  • 10) South Florida Bulls | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 18

  • 11) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +2

    Previous Rank: 21

    Current Rank: 19

  • 12) Utah Utes | Trend: +5

    Previous Rank: 25

    Current Rank: 20

  • 13) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +3

    Previous Rank: 24

    Current Rank: 21

  • 14) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 23

    Current Rank: 22

  • 15) Auburn Tigers | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 24

  • 16) Missouri Tigers | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 25

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 2

NCAAF · 22 minutes ago

TJ Inman

Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 2

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Grant White

Recapping College Football's Biggest Upsets From Week 2

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Grant White

College Football: 5 Takeaways From Week Two

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Mike Connolly

College Football Week 2 Best Bets: B1GBets Big Ten Expert Picks

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Danny Mogollon

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN's FPI Rankings

NCAAF · 3 days ago

John Canady

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections

NCAAF · 3 days ago

John Canady

NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Big Blossoming Branch

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 2

NCAAF · 3 days ago

TJ Inman

College Football Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

NCAAF · 3 days ago

John Canady