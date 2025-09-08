AP Poll Week 2 Update: 16 Teams Rise, Oregon Emerges In Top 5
John Canady
Host · Writer
16) Missouri Tigers | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 25
1) Oregon Ducks | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 6
Current Rank: 4
2) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 9
Current Rank: 8
3) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 11
Current Rank: 9
4) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 14
Current Rank: 10
5) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +5
Previous Rank: 18
Current Rank: 13
6) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 16
Current Rank: 14
7) Tennessee Volunteers | Trend: +7
Previous Rank: 22
Current Rank: 15
8) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 19
Current Rank: 16
9) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 20
Current Rank: 17
10) South Florida Bulls | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 18
11) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 21
Current Rank: 19
12) Utah Utes | Trend: +5
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: 20
13) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 24
Current Rank: 21
14) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 23
Current Rank: 22
15) Auburn Tigers | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 24
